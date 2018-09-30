Local News

Local Sports

Rockets snap winless skid

PRINCE GEORGE — After four losses to start the season, two at the hands of the Prince George Cougars, the Kelowna Rockets and their stagnant offence were fed up.

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

National and World News

Pope opens youth meeting as sex abuse survivors stage sit-in

Pope opens youth meeting as sex abuse survivors stage sit-in

  • Updated

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis urged Catholic bishops to dream of a future free of the mistakes of the past as he opened a global church leadership meeting Wednesday amid renewed outrage over the priestly sex abuse and coverup scandal.

National Sports

Friends to Follow

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Canada came out fair well with USMCA

It’s not all good — that’s how give-and-take negotiations work — but the early verdict is the Trudeau government did an impressive job of standing firm against the blustery Donald Trump and his gang in free-trade talks, which concluded this weekend.

Working together to address homelessness

Working together to address homelessness

As our communities grow and change, so do the challenges. Homelessness, which has a social and economic impact on every community in Canada, remains one of the most urgent.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Multimedia

Business News

Life

Toys R Us ... not dead yet

Toys R Us ... not dead yet

There may be a second act for Toys R Us, the retail wonderland for children that turned out the lights at hundreds of stores for what was thought to be the final time over the summer.

Entertainment

Online Poll

Are you satisfied with the trade agreement between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico?

You voted:

Newsletters

Life

Toys R Us ... not dead yet

Toys R Us ... not dead yet

There may be a second act for Toys R Us, the retail wonderland for children that turned out the lights at hundreds of stores for what was thought to be the final time over the summer.

Entertainment