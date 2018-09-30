A private-public partnership could see the construction of 200 affordable-housing units in Lake Country.
West Kelowna residents who don’t move their car off the street during heavy snowstorms could be fined $50 this winter.
The Kelowna Rockets find out Wednesday whether they will host the 2020 Memorial Cup.
Life is good for Ben Macauley, Kelton Kouri, Isaac Wegner and the rest of the Okanagan Sun right now.
PRINCE GEORGE — After four losses to start the season, two at the hands of the Prince George Cougars, the Kelowna Rockets and their stagnant offence were fed up.
WASHINGTON - About 225 million electronic devices across the United States will get alerts Wednesday afternoon as the Federal Emergency Management Agency conducts a test.
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis urged Catholic bishops to dream of a future free of the mistakes of the past as he opened a global church leadership meeting Wednesday amid renewed outrage over the priestly sex abuse and coverup scandal.
THACKERVILLE, Okla. - The Backstreet Boys won't be rescheduling an Oklahoma concert that was postponed after fans were hurt when a storm damaged the venue where the band was supposed to perform.
It's been more than 15 years since a teenage Diana Matheson made her senior debut for Canada, sent on in the 78th minute by then-coach Even Pellerud in a 1-0 loss to Norway at the 2003 Algarve Cup.
TORONTO - The Montreal Canadiens will make two long-serving NHLers healthy scratches for Wednesday night's season opener in Toronto against the Maple Leafs.
TORONTO - Kasimir Kaskisuo believes he's ready to be a starting goaltender in the American Hockey League.
Suggestions fall on deaf ears
It’s not all good — that’s how give-and-take negotiations work — but the early verdict is the Trudeau government did an impressive job of standing firm against the blustery Donald Trump and his gang in free-trade talks, which concluded this weekend.
As our communities grow and change, so do the challenges. Homelessness, which has a social and economic impact on every community in Canada, remains one of the most urgent.
General Motors and Honda are teaming up on self-driving vehicle technology as big automakers and tech giants race to develop the next generation of personal transportation.
STOCKHOLM - The Latest on the awarding of the Nobel Prizes (all times local):
STOCKHOLM - Three researchers who "harnessed the power of evolution" to produce enzymes and antibodies that have led to a bestselling drug and biofuels won the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday.
There may be a second act for Toys R Us, the retail wonderland for children that turned out the lights at hundreds of stores for what was thought to be the final time over the summer.
The Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan in Mission Creek Regional Park will be closed Oct. 8-18 while staff set up a new exhibit, Social Life of Water in the Okanagan.
NEW YORK - Walmart says it's acquiring an online plus-size fashion brand called Eloquii Design Inc., extending its buying spree of niche brands as it tries to compete better with online leader Amazon.com
LAS VEGAS - Jimmy Kimmel will see a dream come true when he opens a comedy club next spring in Las Vegas where he will make regular appearances and give up-and-coming comics a chance to hone their talents.
NEW YORK - The first biography of playwright and gay activist Larry Kramer will be written with the full support of the subject himself.
