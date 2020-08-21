Barriers would make schools safer
Dear Editor:
Re-: “B.C. teachers union calls for masks, smaller classes,” The Daily Courier, Aug. 20, page A5
As much as we agree with the BC Teachers Federation that classes should be smaller and masks should be worn during this pandemic, we must point out an extremely important protection factor that has been missed, namely, installing barriers.
WorkSafeBC has listed four levels of protocols.
The first is to reduce the number of people in the workplace. The BCTF is addressing this by calling for smaller class sizes. This could be helped due to the fact that many students should be able to continue to study at home.
The second protocol is to introduce barriers for protection. Neither the BCTF nor the government has mentioned this at all, to our knowledge. We really don’t think it is too far-fetched to come up with some solution for students and teachers to be able to work behind individual barriers, perhaps plexiglass or hardboard of some sort or cubicles instead of desks, or even shower curtains, for that matter.
The third protocol is to use rules and regulations for cleanliness and movement. These kinds of protocols have already been addressed mostly at the school level. For example, sanitizing stations, disinfecting, separate entrances and exits, one-way walking routes, etc.
The fourth protocol is to wear masks. This is the second protocol the BCTF is advocating, yet it is the fourth and last protocol recommended by WorkSafeBC. Not only that, the jury is still out on the real effectiveness of wearing masks. It’s safe to say that many adults have reservations about how effective it would be for kids to be wearing masks in the first place.
It’s a mystery why the BCTF neglected to call for barriers of some sort before advocating a measure that is not completely proven. Barriers seem to be a viable solution, possibly expensive, but then who are we protecting?
It might be interesting to note that when this pandemic first broke out last March, school secretaries were given plexiglass barriers. We absolutely do not begrudge this fact, but there was no provision like this for students and teachers, which still continues.
Because this is so time sensitive, we urge Central Okanagan Public Schools administration to implement individual barriers in schools for our start up in September. After all, we’ve had an entire summer to get something like this in place.
We would hope that the BCTF and our local union, the Central Okanagan Teachers’ Association, would support the second protocol, barriers, advocated by WorkSafeBC.
Richard Knight, retired school
administrator and teacher, SD 23
Mariam Rajabally, teacher, SD 23
He’s met leaders and Trudeau isn’t a leader
Dear Editor:
At age 19, I was assigned as a squadron pilot on CF 100 jet interceptors in Bagotville, Que.
Wing Commander J.R.D. Braham, who was the fifth ranked RAF fighter ace in the Second World War and the most decorated British Commonwealth airman of the conflict, was my leader.
Every pilot trusted and respected him. He was completely trustworthy.
The day I met him, he assigned me to be his wingman on a sortie. He gave me responsibility and tested my limited flying skills as a new squadron pilot. It was exciting to fly with a master.
A few weeks later, a new pilot was flying same exercise with the commander. When they were in a steep turn, the new pilot’s wing hit Braham's airplane and knocked a wing off. The Wing Commander and his navigator ejected and the new pilot limped back to base with a badly damaged airplane.
Braham and his navigator survived. After rescue, he embraced and uplifted the new pilot who caused the accident. He took full responsibility, something that only a great leader, a true fighter ace and friend to all under his command would do!
How does our PM compare as a leader?
He leads by force and deceit. Everything that goes wrong is someone else’s fault. Jodi-Wilson-Raybould, Jane Philpot and Vice-Admiral Mark Norman were all at fault.
COVID-19 raised our debt to $1 trillion, not his reckless spending. He claims Canada has no core identity because others got it wrong in the past. The India debacle was not his fault.
His dictatorial actions had nothing to do with 18 Liberals stepping down after one term. Failure to balance the budget as promised is forgotten. A broken relationship with the provinces is the premiers’ fault. Canada’s failure to ‘vastly improve’ international relations is not his fault.
He did keep two promises – he dramatically increased our taxes and spent like a spoiled kid in a candy shop while supping on numerous elitist privileges.
His refusal to answer tough questions in parliament reveals an unprecedented leadership cowardice.
Leadership is not one of the PM’s qualities. A bullish leader with no truth in his vocabulary, he is not trustworthy to lead Canada. It is not exciting to fly with him.
Garry Rayner, West Kelowna
Plan for old RCMP site needs to be bolder
Dear Editor:
Regarding my letter from Aug. 15 regarding the former RCMP site and the Simpson covenant: Sharron Simpson contacted me to clarify that this property was sold to the city by her grandfather, but was not part of the covenant. My mistake, and Graham Hood from the city also clarified that in his letter yesterday.
Like many others though, my opinion on the decision to build a highrise on the site remains unchanged. The 6,000-square-foot public space proposed is small in comparison to the site, but it will be built with funds from the sale/lease of the property.
A bolder vision could be funded through development cost charges that we are often told is why the city needs to quickly densify and grow.
Finally, my comment about residents’ apathy was not suggesting the city did not request input from residents. Rather, it was my general observation of how things have changed over the decades.
As Kelowna grows, people become less informed and connected. Neighbourhood associations are almost a thing of the past. Local media content is trumped (pun partially intended) by sensational global news.
As such it’s easier now for councils to proceed with their agendas (good or otherwise), which means it’s also more important for citizens to elect people who share their vision.
Except, hardy anyone really gets to know the people who want to be elected. Apathy is just the natural outcome.
For my part, I am otherwise an optimist and will continue to engage the community and inspire conversation.
Michael Neill, Kelowna
Celebrities not the solution to our COVID problems
Dear Editor:
B.C. Premier John Horgan made international headlines with a public plea for help from Canadian actors Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen, but the initiative has gone over like a pregnant pole-vaulter or a lead balloon.
It was assumed the actors would influence young people to maintain social distancing and abide by pandemic restrictions regarding large gatherings.
Both actors responded, but from news reports their appearances on social media were ignored; large parties increased at nightspots and beaches in Vancouver and other B.C. cities at the weekend.
Health authorities report that new COVID-19 cases have risen steeply among the 20-29 age group.
Paul Begala, a top adviser to former U.S. president Bill Clinton said: “Politics is show business for ugly people.” and I’m always leery when elected officials try for entertainers’ stardust to rub off on them.
Reynolds joked in his response that his mother who lives in Vancouver would “probably be scoping Kits Beach for a 30-year-old, doing her Mrs. Robinson thing,” adding that he didn’t want his mother, nor anyone else, to get sick or die. Politicians and media had to milk this some more, as B.C.’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson assured everyone she’s not like the Mrs. Robinson of “The Graduate” fame.
Then came Seth Rogen’s predictable response: “Just stay home and smoke weed.”
The B.C. government should forget the razzle-dazzle of Hollywood, and get just as serious as other jurisdictions like Melbourne, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand, where citywide lockdowns were re-imposed when COVID-19 cases took a sudden uptick.
Maybe they could get young British Columbians’ attention by sending out a medical health alarm, similar to the tsunami warning, which can be transmitted to all cellphones.
The younger set are not all Covidiots, and may well respond to a common-sense warning along the lines of “Some Of The Vulnerable,” which can be found online.
This may better suit the purpose rather than sending out lengthy texts, as youngsters usually react to pictorials such as this one.
We know the pandemic is treated differently by governments around the world, and we must take note of what other countries are doing. The Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago had a strict lockdown that coincided with ours here in Canada, their borders were closed and only eight deaths occurred, with the curve being kept very flat.
Last week, however, there were three more deaths and several more new cases through community spread; the government re-imposed strict lockdown of beaches, bars, restaurants, clubs, religious gatherings, etc.
There is a saying in Trinidad that sums up the situation perfectly : “Take in front, before in front takes you.”
Bernie Smith, Parksville