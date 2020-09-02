Mobile home parks help city to stay balanced
Dear Editor:
The mobile home park at 3535 Casorso Rd. with 135 homes and its residents is the latest to be tossed aside in favour of more density, as if density is the Holy Grail of life.
I always felt that well-maintained mobile home parks brought balance to a city like Kelowna. They provide single-level living, private green space to enjoy and take pride in, relationships with neighbours, and affordable, stable residency. The owners of the park also receive generous pad rent. Everyone wins.
Mobile home parks, however, are an easy target for redevelopment. Purchase the land, give the pad renters notice and send them on their way, effectively destroying the value of the mobile homes they worked hard to purchase and maintain. I fail to understand why the city does not recognize this and use their power to prevent rezoning.
Michael Neill, Kelowna
Development plan bad news for seniors
Dear Editor:
Is this Kelowna council’s plan to drive low-income seniors out of this once beautiful city permanently? The signs are there. I was stunned to see yet another developer pay $15 million for a mobile park on Casorso Road.
Leonard Kerkhoff of Kerkhoff Development said he is looking at a mix of housing “maybe some senior housing” (his words), which is far from comforting. There are over 130 homes on this 24-acre lot, most of them seniors. That is a lot of seniors.
Kerkhoff is just one of the developers ruining the skyline of this city with more and more condo skyscrapers.
Most of these condos are well beyond the reach of seniors financially and our council knows this.
Where are evicted seniors supposed to go? Is the answer from the capitalist wealthy: “Well, that’s just tough?”
There seems to be a lot of often unspoken resistance to making a really urgent concerted effort to build low-income senior housing in Kelowna.
The excuses are endless. Unless you have the money, you don’t belong here.
Kelowna, and Canada as a whole, is not fulfilling the promise of a fair and pleasant land.
A heartless and arrogant city council under the sway of the developers is certainly sending a message to seniors like me “You could be next, so why don’t you all drop dead?”
What a way to treat our seniors and increase homelessness on this city’s streets, that is, if we don’t die first.
Laurence Marshall, Kelowna
Can’t buy local fruit because it costs too much
Dear Editor:
Re: Apple picking problems:
I’ve read news stories about there being a shortage of cheap labor, and the low prices of apples in the market.
I don’t buy this for a second. I walk through my pick of grocery stores and almost faint at the prices of apples grown right here in the Okanagan.
Gala apples at $2.49 a pound and honey crisps for $3.99 a pound. That’s the highest price I’ve ever seen.
I also like to support local farmers by shopping the farmers market. But what I have noticed is that all the farmers are using trickery to sell their goods. What I mean is they all sell fruit in baskets for a fixed price so that I can’t comparison shop as to how much I am paying per pound. More that supermarkets for sure.
Then there is the roadside fruit stands. Twice I have bought cherries in a basket and was told it weighs three pound. When I asked to put the basket on the scale, it didn’t even weigh two pounds
So if you’re rich and like to shop local because it’s fashionable, good for you. I’m not rich, therefore I look for value and honesty wherever I shop.
Mick Bell, Kelowna
Negativism the norm, must we be so bitter?
Dear Editor:
Recently, an increasing negativism towards people rather than critiques of their positions seems to be the norm. I read letters to the editor targeting individuals, not the underlying policies.
Now, I am not a big fan of the U.S. president, nor the Canadian prime minister, nor our provincial premier, but I have to admit that occasionally each has done something worthy of acknowledgement. What I find rather appalling is their seeming disregard for ethics or ethical behaviour at the centre of their leadership.
Each seems to believe if the goal is even only somewhat worthy, they have licence to do as they please. This is not about fake news or biased media (by the way, if one thinks the media is promoting fake news, one should not resort to helping that media by writing a letter to the editor). This is about the signal such behaviour sends to the next generation of leaders and the following generation of voters.
If I was in elementary or secondary school today, I would simply do as I please, say whatever I want, be rude to anyone that disagrees with me and my response to any one trying to discipline me would be — if the PM or the president or the premier can do it, I ought to be able to as well.
And that is where we should be focusing our critiques these days. We need to stand up to bullies, to liars and to promoters of snake oil. We need to demand our elected officials demonstrate real moral courage, ethical reasoning based on the Golden Rule, and serious respect for the totality of the population.
As much as we might prefer one party or one candidate over another, it is time to hold even our preferences to account. When questioning a political representative on anything, the first question must be: Would you want this done to yourself? If you ask me to take a pay cut, are you doing the same? If you expect me to report my earnings truthfully, are you doing likewise? It isn’t rocket science, but it will force answers by which we can judge their ethical fitness. And that’s a real start to genuine societal leadership reform.
Glenn W. Sinclair, Penticton
Conservative party policies help the rich
Dear Editor:
Repeatedly, we hear Conservative Party strategists say “we have lots of money to fight an election.” Why do they have lots of money? Because their supporters are people who are influential and have money.
What is their appeal for these supporters? That every Conservative platform is designed to benefit those with money. “Tax benefits” are useless to the person with little or no income.
“A basic income is a disincentive to work,” say the Conservatives who champion “right to work,” as in the U.S., meaning the right to work for poor pay, under unsafe conditions and “aren’t you lucky you have a job at all.”
That’s the “trickle down effect.”
The Conservative party’s only goal is to “beat Trudeau.” Not to improve quality of life for all citizens. Not to empower the disadvantaged.
Do we not see the errant destructiveness of “republicanism” and survival of the fittest politics elsewhere?
If you put money in people’s pockets, they will be healthier and they will spend, so the economic wheel goes around to everyone’s benefit. The lessons of history are meaningless to the blindly selfish.
“Get the country back on track?” The number of disasters that Canada has faced in the last several months is unprecedented. This Liberal government has met each head on and assisted every segment of the population, while the Tories offered nothing but desperate smears against Trudeau.
Scandal? Does the In and Out Scheme sound familiar? Robocalls? Afghan detainee cover-up? Senators without residency? Cases of campaign fraud? Stephen Harper was the only prime minister in Canadian history to be found in contempt of Parliament. Now that’s scandal.
Justin Trudeau has been accessible to the media from day one. Compare that to Harper’s orchestrated scrums.
Be mindful what you wish for. Note that the individual who broke into the grounds at Rideau Hall arrived armed and with a letter echoing the Conservative Party’s vicious mantra. Is that the kind of society you want for Canada?
Elaine Lawrence, Kelowna