Kelowna’s first licensed cannabis store is rebranding – admitting they were “a bit tone deaf” about the name.
All Hobo Cannabis retail locations will become Dutch Love.
The store had the distinction last July of becoming the first licensed retail cannabis store in Kelowna.
“You don’t need to feel shady about buying it anymore,” they said at the time.
“We’re bringing BC bud (and more) home to one of the planet’s best growing environments in the heart of the Okanagan.”
Owned by Vancouver-based Donnelly Group, the retail chain has several locations in Vancouver among its current 12 stores. They will all be converted to Dutch Love within the next three weeks.
The Kelowna location is at 2121 Springfield Rd., near Orchard Park Mall. Hobo’s stores feature colourful rugs, light wood shelves, lots of plants and retro furniture.
Since its inception, Hobo has faced repeated criticism of its name.
Harrison Stoker, vice-president of brand at the Donnelly Group, said the name expressed “the verb to hobo.”
“The idea of readily dropping your worldly possessions and travelling that was championed in the late 19th century when the railways were being developed in North America … We’ve all read a lot of Jack Kerouac’s On The Road and other books of people who are hobos.”
Now the company is owning its mistake.
The company president said they are making the switch because they want to be inclusive and ensure no one sees its name as an effort to slight homeless people.
"We were a bit tone deaf when we came up with the name," said Jeff Donnelly, president and chief executive of the Donnelly Group.
"One of our favourite magazines was called Hobo in the past and another amazing hotel in Denmark and as a cannabis company, we felt we had the same cultural values as some of those companies. We wanted to capitalize on the experience of cannabis... where you travel when you use it or where your mind wanders."
Donnelly Group is behind restaurants like the Lamplighter Public House in Vancouver and Berlin Love in Toronto.
As for Hobo, community and housing advocates have complained about negative connotations of the word, which they call an offensive term for homeless people. Hobo drew further backlash after it opened a Toronto store near a women's shelter.
No specific incident prompted the name change, but it came as the COVID-19 pandemic and high-profile incidents of police brutality against the Black community triggered a shift in society and culture.
"People have been empowered to speak up about what they believe in. Although we thought we really liked the culture of our brand, really it's about our people," Donnelly said.
The company settled on Dutch Love -- a reference to Amsterdam's liberal attitude towards cannabis and the country's key role in pot culture.
The pandemic has been challenging for the cannabis retail chain.
"There's been a lot of issues with the rollout of legal cannabis," said Donnelly.
"While (COVID-19) has been happening, I think all the operators have been struggling to find a balance and we're dealing with the government at every turn."
— With files from Tara Deschamps/The Canadian Press