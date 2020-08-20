A police raid on a Vernon home in hopes of catching a federal fugitive turned up empty.
Police had learned that Robert Gordon Heltman, 30, might be in a home on Brooks Lane in Vernon.
Since they believed he could be armed, the RCMP emergency response team was called in and some nearby residences evacuated.
After getting no answer from inside the home, police entered the building about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, but their suspect wasn't there.
A loaded handgun was found inside the house.
Heltman is wanted on Canada-wide warrant for suspension of his day parole.