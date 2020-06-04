Let the police do their jobs
Dear Editor:
I sure am getting tired of all the cop-bashing. Two cops in Kelowna were obviously having difficulty subduing a suspect.
Whose fault is that?
Not the cops.
He was resisting arrest. The third cop rushed to their assistance. A few good punches resulted I expect in cooling the suspect down and prevented any potential serious injuries. What if he had managed to grab one of the cop’s pistols in the struggle?
Let the police do their job. God knows it is hard enough.
Maybe if the courts didn’t insist on using the streets as their dumping ground for all manner of criminals regardless of the severity of the crimes committed, the cops wouldn’t be put in the position of trying to control these endless violent confrontations that are part of their daily life.
When I was a kid on the prairies, I lived in a town about the size of Oliver. We had one policeman. He was responsible for everything. There was a one-room jail in town that had wooden bars on its windows and an old Second World War siren on top if its steeple. The siren went off at 9 p.m. every night and that was when we kids knew we had to skedaddle home.
One night, the cop put a drunk in the jail to sober up overnight. The jailbird pulled the wooden bar window out of its frame; escaped and went home to sleep it off. So when the cop got there in the morning the jail was empty.
The RCMP officer kept the town clean and we kids were scared of him. He kept the vagrants and undesirables that moved into town; moving out of town and on their way.
He kept the peace and we all went about our ordinary lives. But then again we used to put the bad people in jail. We didn’t put the police on an endless merry-go-round chasing criminals in a useless exercise of futility.
There are too many well-meaning people out there that have no conception of the constant danger from unexpected events facing cops on a daily basis.
If cops get out of line then they need to be punished for it. We do want them to protect us, don’t we? We need to let them do their job.
Elvena Slump, Penticton
Youngster spreading cheer on Curlew Dr.
Dear Editor:
We would like to thank and commend the young boy who went around our Curlew Drive neighbourhood and left a lovely painted rock with googly eyes on people’s doorsteps.
It was so nice to be cheered up by this young person’s efforts, and his contributions to cheering up our neighbourhood during this COVID-19 lockdown will not be forgotten.
Our rock will be placed on our bird bath along-side a stone salamander.
Lois and Jan Conradi, Kelowna