A Vernon singer is one of eight semifinalists in SiriusXM Top of the Country competition.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition is running over two years with with three finalists being chosen from a nationwide public vote and the winner being selected at Country Music Week in 2021.
Raquel Cole of Vernon, who’s now based in Nashville, is one of the semifinalists.
The winner will receive grand prize of $25,000, a SOCAN songwriting trip and more.
For the remainder of 2020, artists will participate in industry mentorship sessions and a content creation series from their homes.
Singer-songwriter-guitarist Cole is described as big Vernon booster, who enjoys skiing in the winter and being on the lake in the summer. She has released her first album, Personal Truth, in 2018 and is now opening for top country artists, such as Carrie Underwood.
She also writes for others and had her first Billboard Top 10 song recorded by Marie Osmond.