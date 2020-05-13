People can now stride with pride along Beach Avenue in Peachland.
Town crews this week painted a 'Rainbow Sidewalk' along a section of the waterfront road.
The measure was approved by council as part of 2020 budget deliberations, and is intended as a show of support for the LGBTQ-plus community.
Mayor Cindy Fortin first brought forward the proposal last September. It did not receive immediate support from other councillors, with some saying they wanted more information about the project.
At a subsequent meeting in November, a resident made an impassioned plea for installation of what was, at the time, proposed to be a Rainbow Crosswalk like others installed in Okanagan towns and cities.
"There are a small percentage of people who find us offensive and repulsive, even though they have never met us," Peter Diniz, who identified himself as gay, told council in November.
"This (rainbow crosswalk) is a real opportunity for council to make a decision to show Peachland is not only a great place to live, but a great place to visit," Diniz said.
After Diniz' presentation, council voted 4-1 to approve the project.
"The information you gave us today was very helpful," Coun. Patrick Van Minsel, who had voted against proceeding with the rainbow crosswalk when it was first discussed, told Diniz. "You have my full support."
Coun. Terry Condon was the sole opponent.
Condon said he wanted a different mesage that Peachland supports "equality and diversity of all, or something to that effect. Because I see the rainbow crosswalk as being the exclusive symbol of the LGBTQ-plus community and it doesn't, by that very nature, include others."