Dear Editor:
During this whole COVID period, culture and arts have been our collective saviour. Whether you are reading, binge watching a Netflix series, painting rocks, doing a virtual museum tour, listening to your CD collection, watching the live streaming of plays or operas, or just hanging out on You Tube and enjoying the originality of musicians, singers, comedians and performers expressing their artistry using Zoom, window ledges and balconies, chances are you would have been in a major funk without some form of the arts to help you through the last few months.
Therefore, as we come out of our isolation fog, it is a shame to see the doors of Penticton’s major cultural centre being closed.
School District 67 is about to kick out the Okanagan Summer School of the Arts from the Shatford Centre, the only place in the city where all cultural and community groups were able to congregate whether for meetings, rehearsals, displays, lectures, classes, performances or fundraising activities.
It is evident that many organizations, including SD67, are suffering financially from the COVID shutdown, but there must be a better solution than shutting the doors completely and leaving this heritage building to gather dust while creating a cultural void in the city.
Ideally, there would be a benefactor in our midst who could come in and save it. Barring that, maybe it’s time for some of the organizations and major arts groups in the area to come together. Imagine what a cultural centrepiece the Shatford could be if the Okanagan Summer School of the Arts (OSA), Penticton and District Community Arts Council the South Okanagan Creative and Performing Arts Centre, the Penmar Community Arts Society, along with the City and Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen joined financial and philosophical forces.
I hope SD 67 comes to its senses and finds a reasonable solution that would allow the OSA to stay and operate the Shatford Centre as a cultural hub. After all, there will soon come a time when we will leave our homes and will want a space to enjoy the arts again as a community.
Leslie Manion, Penticton
City needs a facility to help the mentally ill
Dear Editor:
Isn’t it time for Canadians to demand fiscal responsibility and accountability from our politicians at all levels of government.
I pass by our cultural centre everyday I go to court. Kelowna’s cultural symbol is the shopping cart and its custodians are the poor who transport their belongings, empty bottles and cans to the recycling depot
I have helped many mentally ill people over my 41 years as a defence lawyer. What Kelowna needs is a community clinic to treat and house the mentally ill, which is close to the Interior Health building.
Many have nowhere to go after release from the McNair Unit at Kelowna General Hospital, except for local shelters where they are victimized.
The old RCMP detachment site on Doyle Avenue could serve as such a facility. The city could partner with Interior Health to create this clinic. This would make the downtown safer as the same people are already on our downtown streets.
This is just one idea and I’m sure that people have many others for the use of this building. Mayor and council should put compassion for the ill and underprivileged ahead of their sources of campaign contributions.
Victor Janicki, Kelowna
U.S. political upheaval made worse by Trump
Dear Editor:
Re Bernie Smith letter, Political upheaval follows social upheaval, in the June 11 Daily Courier.
I commend Smith for his service to his country and its ideals. I also respect his anti-war sentiment, but must ask why he can not see that the “the crippling polarization” he says now “infects America,” is made worse by Donald Trump — though, rightly so, Trump is not the cause, he is a symptom of that disease.
Can we not see that Trump’s diagnosed narcissistic personality seriously inhibits his ability to provide the kind of empathy leadership needs to be effective during crises?
Can we not see that it’s all about his political survival, which thrives on division?
He disrespects the Constitution he was elected to protect, inventing presidential powers he doesn’t have.
Trump attacks the very institutions and alliances that made America the world leader.
His vindictive nature is mean-spirited and juvenile; his deep-seeded misogyny is offensive (16 women have accused Trump of serious sexual harassment); his outwardly racist statements and tweets pander to white supremacists — all this and more exacerbate America’s crippling political paralysis that is in many ways still fighting the 1865 Civil War.
Joe Biden is not perfect, but he is able to learn from past experiences; he shows empathy towards people and offers a way back from the failure of Donald Trump presidency.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Gov’t gives us bafflegab about border closure
Dear Editor:
We are being fed by bafflegab about the significance of extending the closure of the border between Canada and the United States to “non-essential travel.”
All of this is to, ostensibly, protect Canadian citizens from the rampant explosion of new COVID-19 virus infections in many of the American states.
All the while using this to deflect attention from the fact daily international flights are entering Canada from many regions with extremely high rates of COVID-19 infections.
Only a few examples would be from places in Asia, and yes, China, India, Europe and yes, you guessed it, numerous American states.
Here it’s mid June and we are still being snowed on .
Data sources: YVR and YYZ Arrivals and Departures.
Tom Crawford, Penticton
