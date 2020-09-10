A delayed enrolment date of Nov. 13 has been chosen by the Kelowna area families of almost 600 students in kindergarten through Grade 9. And a further 650 students in Grades 10 through 12 will be using the district’s e-learning system. Thursday marked the first return to classes in six months for about 23,500 students in Central Okanagan Public Schools. Some parents, however, are keeping their kids out of school because of concerns about COVID-19. “I think there are some parents and families who are quite worried about having their children go back to school right now,” board chair Moyra Baxter said Thursday. Trustees have said parents with such concerns can enrol their children on Nov. 13, so long as they connect them in the meantime with the district’s distance education system. A spot will be kept open for the child until Nov. 13, but if they do not return to school by then there is no guarantee they will be accommodated at their preferred school Trustees had no idea how many parents would take advantage of the delayed enrolment date, Baxter said. “In the end, I think, the numbers will not be into the thousands, as some people had suggested,” she said. The numbers of students slotted for delayed enrolment were correct as of Tuesday morning. It’s possible that more parents will decide this week to keep their kids out of class for now, and use distance learning instead. Distance learning is not usually offered at the elementary school level. As of Tuesday, 189 K-5 students were registered for the system. Another 192 students in middle school will be learning from home, for now. About 650 high school students - a number Baxter said was comparable to past years - will be distance learners. For her part, Baxter spent Thursday at home rather than visit a school on opening day. “Normally, on the first day, I like to go to an elementary school. There’s nothing better than seeing all these kindergartners lined up and excited, while a few of their parents are crying,” Baxter said with a laugh. “This year, however, since the district is telling all parents they can’t come into schools, I thought it would be inappropriate for me to be there, hanging around,” she said.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- The man who irrigated the Okanagan
- Fintry funding threatened
- Smoke surge from U.S. fires to envelop Okanagan all week
- Therapeutic farm for sale
- Long wait over for new urgent care centre in West Kelowna
- Toronto man, 20, dies after being pulled from the water at Sauble Beach, Ont.
- Toronto considering ambitious homeless housing plan in wake of COVID-19 pandemic
- Swoop returning to Kelowna airport
- Interior holding the line on COVID cases
- Truck fire possible cause of Kal Lake wildfire
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Online Poll
Are you travelling this summer?
You voted: