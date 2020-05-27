The Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre in West Kelowna’s Memorial Park will be silent Friday nights this summer as the City of West Kelowna has cancelled this year’s Music in the Park seriesdue to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to cancel the eighth season of the free live concert series came as West Kelowna adheres to Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s restrictions on large gatherings.
West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom expressed disappointment this year’s concert series had to be cancelled as so many people enjoy coming out to listen to the entertainment.
Music in the Park has typically attracted hundreds of people and some popular acts brought in more than 1,000.
“Thereís no way that we can carry on under the current health situation of COVID-19,” said Milsom.
Milsom said he is hoping things will be better come December so people can celebrate as a community at the holiday Light Up celebration.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said, noting there is the possibility a second wave of the virus could come around.
Music in the Park focuses on local artists in a variety of genres and offers people an opportunity to experience different types of music.
Performances include an emerging artist, followed by an opening act and a headlining artist.
The family-friendly events also had West Kelowna Recreation on site with activities for kids and food trucks so people could buy dinner or a treat.
Lake Country recently announced its Live in Lake Country series would feature free 20-30 minute concerts for residents hosted on sidewalks and public spaces in front of properties.
Milsom questioned how one could control physical distancing if a mini-concert attracts more than 50 people.
The unspent money budgeted for this year’s cancelled Music in the Park will be available next year, Milsom said.