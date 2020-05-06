Too early to declare virus response success or failure
Dear Editor:
You have published several letters, some supporting the government and others being quite critical of the government and personally critical of Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
We are not privy to all the facts and so should be careful before jumping to conclusions. What can be said with some certainty is that:
— There is no doubt that the Chinese authorities’ were not as responsive or open about the epidemic as they could have been.
— There is no doubt that the World Health Organization, a relatively underfunded and understaffed organization, which has to manage many health crises at the same time, did not stand up to the Chinese and take a stronger position. That this happened in a largely bureaucratic organization is understandable, but it is also highly regrettable.
— Anybody with senior management experience of managing a big crisis will know one of the real challenges at the early stage is to determine when to start raising the alarm. Raise it too soon and the issue comes to nothing and there are accusations of causing unnecessary panic. which can have all sorts of negative consequences. One consequence is that credibility is reduced when the next and perhaps real crisis appears. There is always a, quite understandable, temptation to wait for more facts. That too has potential serious consequences.
— Reaching conclusions on the federal government’s management of the crisis partway through a crisis by making comparisons with unnamed countries is also dangerous. Until last week there was a widely held view that the Swedes had got it right. Now that may not seem to be the case.
— Dr Tam is the federal government’s scientific adviser. It is up to the government to a) manage the crisis and b) manage Tam.
It should be noted that the House of Commons Health Committee is looking into issues around the COVID crisis. Given the complexity of the issues, we should refrain from jumping to conclusions until all the evidence is available. It is unwise and unfair to jump to conclusions based on hearsay and bits of reporting which may not accurate or complete.
John Bailey, Kelowna
COVID advice should come from qualified experts
Dear Editor:
I am familiar with Dr. Silvina Mema, Dr. Bonnie Henry, Dr. Theresa Tam, and Tedros Adhanom, PhD, as well as other experts advising us and suggesting actions to help us through this difficult time. I am aware of their positions, education, and experience.
I am not familiar with the qualifications of Debora Powell nor any of the demonstrators gracing the front page of The Okanagan Weekend newspaper, suggesting that our (their) rights are being abused.
It seems we have trained professionals working for the common good of society in competition with self-appointed “experts” working to promote their own self-interests.
Hmmm, whose advice do I heed? A no brainer, it seems.
I think you do your readers a disservice by giving this small dissident group front-page status in your newspaper.
Lawrie Belliveau, Kaleden
Big-tent Toryism replaced by U.S. populism
Dear Editor:
Conservatives say a virtual parliament doesn’t allow the robust cut and thrust of parliamentary debate.
As we saw, a virtual parliament doesn’t lend itself to heckling cat-calling and yelling across the aisle; which has become a favourite Conservative sport in order to create political theatre for manufactured partisan YouTube-clips to be posted online.
Attacks against anonymous elites, the liberal media or established Canadian tradition and institutions now emanate from the current crop of Conservatives, who represent a strange mix.
Some are anti-gun control, others anti-LGBTQ rights or openly xenophobic; while others are cold war warriors.
Still others push for closer ties with America; advocating a kind of American-led continental republicanism and seem willing to sacrifice aspects of Canada’s sovereignty in order to appease our southern neighbour.
As an older Canadian, I remember scenes of MPs walking across the House floor to shake hands in congratulation or support; members like NDP stalwarts Stanley Knowles and Ed Broadbent and Progressive Conservative leaders like Robert Stanfield and Brian Mulroney.
But since western Reform conservatives took over the Progressive Conservative party machinery, the long tradition and history of Canada’s (big tent) Red Toryism was diluted out of existence; replaced with right-wing populism that shrinks government, placing profit over people.
A distrust of science that inconveniently contradicts political imperatives and an intolerance toward Canada’s progressive social nature unfortunately for us, has over time transformed Canada’s conservative tradition and its Conservative Party into a Canadianized version of the American Republican party — a legacy of the Stephen Harper era.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
Trudeau saving the country by racking up big debts
Dear Editor:
Many Canadians are so relieved that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is shovelling money off the back of the truck to nearly everyone who “may need it.”
This is borrowed money, from Canadian banks. Bless them for extending our national debt to nearly $1 trillion.
Trudeau may offer a $252 billion deficit this year alone — money that has not been taxed on Canadians — yet.
Some people will need help and so they should be helped, but how does Trudeau select the needy? Are they people who might vote for him next election or donate to his election?
I have heard well-to-do people say that they are eligible for a $40,000 loan from Trudeau and some might be forgiven.
I closed my consulting business years ago and my bank sent me a notice that I might qualify also.
I assume this giveaway is somewhat like farming — fertilizer, spread it thick and maybe my popularity will grow?
This amount of money is difficult to spread around, being careful to do it with those in need.
Remember, before you accept money from Trudeau, your future great grandchildren will be taxed to reclaim this debt, this is such a warm feeling.
Canadian banks just love to lend more money to our federal government. It’s the best deal ever. Money loaned to the government is a safe loan and the interest will be paid each year with taxpayers fund — a win-win loan. Everyone likes a freebie.
Jorgen Hansen, Kelowna
Now is the right time to make our country safer
Dear Editor:
It’s as automatic as the AR-15: the government attempts to reduce availability of assault style firearms, and the Conservatives trot out the same rhetoric about trampling the rights of law-abiding gun owners who have committed no crime.
Yes, some rights will have to be given up, but that’s what living in a democracy is all about.
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “Every single Canadian wants to see less gun violence and safer communities.”
And if that means that gun owners’ rights are comprised, so be it. We do what’s best for the common good. It’s what (hopefully) separates us from the mentality of many Americans who see the individual as trumping the collective.
Here in Canada, we have seen a remarkable “coming together” of all political stripes as we collectively fight the coronavirus. We have not succumbed (yet) to the “us versus them” mentality of the Trump administration, shamelessly using the coronavirus as a political tool.
So, can we not attempt to unite in our collective desire to eliminate mass shootings in this country?
It’s almost comical the way Peter MacKay, who is vying for the leadership of the Conservative Party, insists that Trudeau is “politicizing” the tragedy of Nova Scotia, while in the same breath saying that when he’s prime minister he will never take advantage of a tragedy like this to push a political agenda. You just did, Peter.
And if we don’t use the tragedy in Nova Scotia to tighten up our gun laws and make us all safer, then when? Let’s not wait for another Portapique before we act.
Chris Loewen, Kelowna
City needs to put a tax on tourists, construction
Dear Editor:
It was a slow day in COVID lockdown so I put together a few fun facts to ponder before Kelowna residents open their 2020 tax bills.
Kelowna plans to increase 2020 property taxes for the average home by an estimated 2.05%.
This new average tax hike is in line with B.C.’s Consumer Price Index and is more than half the initial 4.15% increase initially proposed.
Alarmingly, the city’s five-year financial plan that was presented to council on Monday contained a table showing average residential property taxes rising by another 17% by 2024, largely to service urban growth.
The table shows that this tax demand is triggered by a five-year $35.3 million (24%) increase in the city’s net operating budget where, surprisingly, new construction tax revenues are forecasted to remain in the red and yield a combined $12.5 million tax deficit by 2024.
Monday’s presentation showed the city will spend 69% of its 2020 $150.5 million operating budget on the following tourism-related services: 31% on safety; 15% on fire; 13% on parks, beaches and trails; and 10% on transportation (roads, sidewalks and bike paths).
The five-year financial plan has a major weakness — it fails to capture revenues from Kelowna’s two major industrial sectors — tourism and construction.
To put the impact of tourism in perspective, in 2019, the city served 134,000 local residents and 2.5 million tourists, most of whom arrived by car. By 2020, the city will service an estimated 175,000 locals and four million tourists annually.
Kelowna tourists come here to use city parks, beaches, trails, roads and bike paths. A 3% tourist tax would raise an estimated $3 million annually to pay for services tourists use.
Taxing tourists is common practice in many tourist towns and a Kelowna tax would raise $15 million by 2024.
Losing $27.5 million in new construction and tourism taxes over the next five years is problematic. These industries should be taxed to help ease the the tax burden on homeowners.
Richard Drinnan, Kelowna
People with nothing to lose tell us what to do
Dear Editor:
Here is why I have trouble listening to people who want to tell me what to do.
These people telling me I should stay home or telling businesses to close down and wait till they till you’re told you can re-open have nothing to lose.
Prices at grocery stores have gone up and any specials were yesterday’s prices. Prices will continue to go up and the federal debt will exceed $1 trillion and adding up provincial debts will be exceed another $1 trillion.
Here is why does not matter to people who tell us what we should do. Federal employees just got a raise and I’m sure next year and every year after, federal and provincial employees along with government corporations and teachers will get raises to offset cost-of-living increases because they all have monopoly unions.
If federal employees, provincial employees and teachers will take a 30% pay cut to feel same pain that Canadians feel, then my ears are open to listen .
I was playing tennis in Lakeview Heights a few days before the lockdown and everyone was practising social distancing, but they decided to lock down the courts because they could.
Same with courts in Kelowna. I hear Vernon courts are open and can only wish they were responsible for Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland courts and outdoor activities.
When it comes time to vote, vote all of them out of office and hope a person with common sense runs for council.
Otherwise, the only thing I can suggest is to blockade our rail lines.
Mike Polvere, Peachland
