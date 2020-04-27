Pandemic hard, but let’s not blame Trudeau
Dear Editor:
Re: “Trudeaus play by different rules” by Jeff Frank (Courier/Herald letters). The author was decrying the fact that social distancing was making life miserable for him and his family.
Many people do not understand how contagious air-borne viruses can be. For instance, if you have never had chickenpox and then you sit down in an average-sized living room with a person with active chickenpox on the other side of that room, you will be contaminated and get sick from the airborne chickenpox virus. Scientists are still trying to figure out Covid-19’s infectivity and to counteract it.
The writer is justifiably distressed that so many wonderful activities are being curtailed. This happened during the terrible 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, too. This is a quote from that time: “We are maintaining this quarantine for the benefit of all. It is not a pleasant or profitable undertaking. When whole families have been wiped out around us, isn’t it worthwhile to maintain a strict quarantine here, although it entails inconvenience, hardships and financial loss?”
Is Trudeau justified in spending a weekend at his Harrington Lake cottage with his wife and three children? Trudeau has enormous stresses in dealing with the pandemic, economy, and the various needs of all parts of this country. It’s mentally-draining work. I didn’t vote for Trudeau, but I think that he’s doing a good job of trying to get us to work together to stop this pandemic. He and his family deserve some rest.
As Teddy Roosevelt said: “Complaining about a problem without posing a solution is called whining.”
What is the proposal of the letter-writer: To protest by not voting at all in the next election — hoping that others will do likewise so that a protest is noticed?
Bad solution: In the 2016 US election, some Republicans didn’t vote because they couldn’t stand Trump and wouldn’t vote for Hillary. Did anyone notice their protest? No! The only result was that incompetent King Trump got elected.
If our leader needs a quiet weekend rest with his family, it doesn’t seem that we should whine and begrudge him that.
Marilyn Hansen, Summerland
Kids will get another chance to enjoy activities
Dear Editor:
I read Jeff Frank’s letter with interest. However, I am somewhat confused as to what his point really is. It would seem that there is a dichotomy here.
On the one hand, Frank is expressing his dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s sojourn to his summer cottage in light of the “stay at home” scenario. The assumption is that rules apply to everyone and leaders should lead by example, which Trudeau chose to ignore.
However, we all know that in many cases, rules are there but often not followed.
The other part of the dichotomy is Mr. Frank’s reference to his children 8, 10 and 12 missing out on their respective activities.
While I can understand that missing out on things is important to kids, I find it difficult to understand what his reference to the fact that they will not be able to experience these activities again.
My question to him might be “will there be a difference in the sports missed out on if the kids were 9, 11, and 13.”
True, there might be some divisional changes and age groups but the sports and other activities should not have changed all that much.
As for his apparent disdain for democracy, he has the right to opt out of voting in any future election.
If it makes him feel better about things, so be it.
If he were to reflect on things relative to the development of democracy in this country in the past, he should realize that the system is not perfect, but it is far better than what exists in many other countries.
In my almost eight decades of life, I have seen many changes both good and bad with the democratic way of life provided for us.
While there are things that I have not been enamored with, I continue to express my opinion through casting my vote. I would remind Mr. Frank that withholding his vote is his prerogative, but by so doing things will not change for him or his children.
Since his children have many years ahead of them, he should lead by example, unlike Justin Trudeau and show his kids that they will have to make their way in this democratic way of life and life is not always going to give them what they want.
As far as Mr. Frank’s diatribe re: school, stores, and other closings are concerned, I wonder if he has thought about the future and what the future might hold for his kids if these anti-virus conditions were not in place.
Ron Barillaro, Penticton
Writer’s attack on Trudeau all about partisanship
Dear Editor:
Re letter “Liberals doing a terrible job,” by Doug Waines in the April 23 Daily Courier.
The anger in Waines’ letter toward Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government is palpable and (to me) an example of the kind of visceral hated found in some western conservatives for the Liberal government.
Waines is a local Conservative in good standing and for him and other Conservatives, the COVID-19 pandemic has made partisan politics not only out of place, but in the name of victory over this crisis, kind of harmful to the unity needed to win against this invisible enemy.
What is worrisome is not only the timing, but that the Conservatives rely on half truths and fabrication in order to find something to complain about.
To blame Liberals because they were not the first country to hire planes to fly nationals back to Canada after the pandemic was declared is lame at best and scrapes the bottom of the partisan barrel.
But, this kind of politicking is something the current crop of grassroot western conservatives are notorious for — a legacy from the Stephen Harper era.
It has become a bit of a standing joke among Canadians that the Conservatives today don’t feel they are really useful unless they are attacking the Liberals.
Jon Peter Christoff, West Kelowna
We’re just trying to stop Trump from doing more harm
Dear Editor:
Re: Ted Bajer's letter in The Daily Courier and Herald criticizing critics of U.S. President Donald Trump:
There is no point trying to convince some people, but reality is everyone is entitled to their own opinion but not their own facts.
The best way to judge character is when there is major pain or major gain to be had and through this crisis there is no better example of someone conducting themselves well beyond their level of competence than Donald Trump.
We don’t bash Trump. We simply want him to stop adding even more damage than COVID-19 does on its own.
Paul Betts, Vernon
Golden oldie song given a social distancing update
Dear Editor:
I thought you might like a new version of Side by Side:
Oh! The April skies may be sunny, All the news isn’t funny.
But we’ll do as we're told, What e’er my unfold.
Six Feet Apart
We can’t predict what's to follow. We hope that it isn't more sorrow. But we'll walk in the park, where the dogs bark, Six Feet Apart.
Through all kinds of weather, What if we get some rain? Although we're not together, a walk will keep us all sane.
When this virus is finally over, Will we be back in clover? But we're using more soap, I think we can cope. Six Feet Apart.
Pixie Marriott, Summerland
