BX school getting an addition
Ten new classrooms are under construction at BX Elementary School in Vernon.
An addition expected to be completed by September 2021 will nearly double the six of the school.
The province is putting $11.1 million into the project with the Vernon school district contributing $425,000.
BX is currently operating at nearly 150% capacity, with many students spending their entire days in portables, and enrolment is expected to grow. Without an addition, the number of portables at the school would be expected to double in the next 10 years, said the Ministry of Education in a news release.
The addition means that once complete, every student at BX will be learning in classrooms. There will also be additional space to accommodate new families moving to the community.
“With 10 new classrooms on the way, students are one step closer to saying goodbye to portables at BX Elementary school,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education.
Sewer upgrade to disrupt traffic
A major sewer upgrade project along 25th Avenue in Vernon will begin next week.
The project, which includes the installation of a 200-millimetre diameter sewer pipe, will take place between 28th Avenue and the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre on 43rd Street.
During construction, sections of 25th Avenue and Highway 6 will be closed, reducing westbound traffic to one lane in the construction zone.
“This roadway is a heavily travelled route in our city and is adjacent to dozens of properties,” said Kirn Dhillon, the city's manager of infrastructure. “To minimize disruption to traffic, businesses and households along the route, and to expedite the construction process, we will be using a process called directional drilling. This method of construction will significantly reduce the impact the project has on the area and the infrastructure already in place.”
Construction is scheduled to continue to the end of October.
Traffic control will be in place during construction.
Coldstream will take credit cards
You can now pay your Coldstream parking ticket with your credit card.
The municipality has teamed up with Alberta-based company Option Pay, which processes credit card payments for a convenience fee.
For now, payments are only accepted for parking and other violation tickets, but the municipality is considering expanding payment options in the future.
People can pay in person or go to coldstream.ca, click on I want to – Pay my Ticket/Fine, then click on the Option Pay logo.
Get a water check-up
A Greater Vernon Water ambassador is available to give people's irrigation systems a checkup.
The ambassador will run through a homeowner's irrigation system with them, map out hydrozones, test soil and help program irrigation controllers.
The ambassador can also provide suggestions on WaterWise plant choices and maintenance techniques to use less water.
During last year’s WaterWise Yard Check-Up program, an appointment with one irrigation system revealed three leaks and an extra sprinkler head hiding underneath a hedge. Another customer found out they were running their system every day when they thought it was only going once a week – their water use dropped by 75% after their check-up, said the Regional District of North Okanagan in a news release.
Book an appointment by calling 250-550-3798 or emailing waterwise@rdno.ca.
Scammers spoof RCMP
Scammers are spoofing the North Okanagan RCMP's phone number in an attempt to shake down area residents.
Call display shows the call appears to be coming from the local detachments. The callers claim to be a "federal agent" or "RCMP officer" and claim there are charges or warrants against the person answering the phone call.
The victims are asked to submit payments through Bitcoin or gift cards.
“What makes this call feel real to the victims is that the fraudster already has some of their personal information," said Cpl Tania Finn, media relations officer of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “In addition to that, the caller ID on the telephone display is that of the Vernon RCMP detachment.”
One way to deal with the call is to hang up.
Vernon to present annual report
The City of Vernon's 2019 annual report will be presented on July 20.
The city's annual general meeting will begin about 5 p.m. in the Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium, following a regular council meeting.
People will be invited to make submissions and ask questions about the report, which can be viewed at vernon/ca/annualreports.
Boardwalk to close occasionally
The Polson Park boardwalk will be closed intermittently from July 20 to Sept. 26 for a construction project.
Approximately 130 metres of storm drainage pipe and a new outfall structure in Vernon Creek at the south side of Polson Park are being built as part of the 15th Avenue Storm Rehabilitation Project
Closures could last up to 20 minutes. Cyclists and pedestrians will be affected.
Minor detour
A minor detour will be required next week for a construction project on 35th Avenue, near Fire Station 1 and the Powerhouse Theatre, in Vernon.
CN Rail is installing new concrete railway crossing pads and doing subsequent maintenance to the road, multi-use path and sidewalk.
The work will begin on Monday. The road is expected to be reopened to traffic by the end of next week.
Access to 29th Street and 28th Street (on either side of the rail line) will be maintained for local traffic.
Chamber wants help with mussels
The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce wants Ottawa to put more money into the fight against invasive species in Okanagan lakes.
The Chamber has written to Bernadette Jordan, federal minister of fisheries and oceans, and Bill Blair, federal minister of public safety, about the negative impact invasive species, such as quagga and zebra mussels, could have on the Okanagan Valley.
To reduce the threat, the Chamber insists that government campaigns promoting travel among Canadians must emphasize that all visitors need to clean, drain and dry their watercraft and equipment before entering B.C.
“U.S. citizens entering B.C. to reach Alaska could also put our lakes at risk, particularly given the recent increase in watercraft arriving in Montana infested with zebra and quagga mussels,” said Krystin Kempton, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce president.
Park survey down to the wire
Vernon residents have just a few more days to provide input on a proposed City Centre Park.
A survey is available at engagevernon.ca until Monday.
Located beside the Vernon Visitor Information Centre, the new park beside the Polson Greenway will connect pedestrians and cyclists to uptown and downtown locations including Polson Park, Kin RaceTrack Park, and many other amenities within a 10-minute walk, the City of Vernon said in a news release.