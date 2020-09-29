N.L. government to table budget today after projecting $2.1-billion deficit

Siobhan Coady is sworn in as Deputy Premier, Minister of Finance for Premier Andrew Furey's first cabinet by Lieutenant Governor Judy Foote on the grounds of Government House in St. John's on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. The Newfoundland and Labrador government is staring down a $2.1-billion deficit as it prepares to deliver a budget this afternoon. The budget is coming halfway through the year because of delays associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly