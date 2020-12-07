Layoffs at Husky worksite announced after company gets $41.5 million in public cash

The West White Rose project site in Argentia, N.L., is seen from the air in an undated handout photo. A Newfoundland and Labrador labour organization says Husky Energy laid off 75 workers from its stalled West White Rose offshore oil project a day after receiving $41.5 million in federal cash to maintain jobs at the site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TradesNL, *MANDATORY CREDIT*