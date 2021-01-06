Car used by shooting suspect in New Brunswick found in Nova Scotia: RCMP

MONCTON, N.B. - Police say the vehicle being driven by an armed man wanted for a shooting Tuesday in New Brunswick has been found abandoned in northern Nova Scotia.
The New Brunswick RCMP sent a message on Twitter at 9:37 a.m. local time, saying the car driven by Janson Bryan Baker was found Amherst, N.S., but Baker was still on the loose.
Amherst is about 72 kilometres south of Moncton via the Trans-Canada Highway and is close to the New Brunswick border.
The Mounties in New Brunswick said they were working closely with their counterparts in Nova Scotia, including the Amherst Police Department.
The Mounties distributed an Alert Ready message to the Moncton area shortly after midnight Tuesday night, saying the 24-year-old suspect was armed with weapons "with intent to use them."
However, police later distributed a message on Twitter saying Moncton residents "can go about their everyday business but with caution."
Baker is described as 5-foot-9, 145 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his neck, right cheek and forehead.
The Mounties said Baker was driving a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra with tinted windows and the licence plate JUN 296.
Shortly after the shooting near Riverview High School was reported Tuesday at 5:15 p.m., a man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say Baker should not be approached.
"As police search for the individual, the public is asked not to report police locations or positions on social media," the RCMP said in a statement.
"Only call 911 if you have seen Janson Bryan Baker or if you have information on his whereabouts. . . . Do not call 911 or police directly to seek additional information."
The tattoo on the right side of Baker's forehead says "Fearless," which is the name he uses when performing as a rapper. Photos of the Moncton man appear on the website SoundCloud, which features several of his recordings, some of which are accompanied by photos of guns, cash and what appears to be drug paraphernalia.
"I've been in trouble my whole life and I finally found something I love doing that isn't bad, so help me make it out the gudda," says an introductory message on the site.
The school districts where the shooting occurred announced on social media that all of their schools and other facilities were closed for the day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021.