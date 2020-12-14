Ottawa announces $3.16 billion to plant two billion trees over the next decade

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on February 17, 2020. The Canadian government announced $3.16 billion to plant two billion extra trees over the next ten years. Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan made the funding announcement today at a nursery in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John’s, saying the project is a key step toward Canada’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld