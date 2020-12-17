Nova Scotia RCMP suspend search for missing scallop fishermen as snowstorm approaches

Members of a ground search and rescue team walk along the shore of the Bay of Fundy in Hillsburn, N.S. as they continue to look for five fishermen missing after the scallop dragger Chief William Saulis sank in the Bay of Fundy, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The industry group that represents Bay of Fundy scallop fishers has started a fundraising drive to help the families of the six fishermen who were lost Tuesday when their boat sank in rough weather.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan