After COVID-related transplant delays, 16-year-old N.S. girl gets lung transplant

Lisa Ali and her 15-year-old daughter Tahlia look out from the front door of their Halifax-area home in Cole Harbour, N.S., on March 24, 2020. The teenaged girl who set out on a 1,800-kilometre RV trip with her grandmother and mother to seek her new lungs has received the life-changing operation amid an era of COVID-related delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan