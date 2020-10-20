Jury in Fredericton mass murder trial views video evidence from accused's computer

Matthew Raymond, charged with four counts of first degree murder, is taken from provincial court in Fredericton on December 11, 2018. Jurors in the Matthew Raymond murder trial in Fredericton have begun to view videos made by Raymond in the months before the shootings two years ago.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

 AV

FREDERICTON - Jurors in the Matthew Raymond mass murder trial in Fredericton are viewing video evidence of the accused from the months before the 2018 shootings.

Raymond, 50, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

Jurors viewed today numerous videos of Raymond feedings and talking to animals such as squirrels and ducks, as well as videos of the accused biking on rails in Fredericton.

In some of the videos Raymond can be heard performing mathematical calculations ending with numbers such as 33 and 666 -- which Raymond allegedly understood as relating to demons.

Other videos depicted clouds and a thunder storm, and one video has Raymond suggesting someone is fooling with the weather.

The defence has admitted Raymond killed the four victims but is trying to prove he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2020.

