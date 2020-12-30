Premier Blaine Higgs looking to use pandemic to 'reinvent' New Brunswick

Premier Blaine Higgs talks with reporters after voting in the New Brunswick provincial election in Quispamsis, N.B., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Higgs says 2020 taught him a lot about the importance of perseverance. The New Brunswick Premier says his province held the line this year against COVID-19, guarding Atlantic Canada from Quebec to the north and Maine to the west. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan