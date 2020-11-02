Macaroni and breath mints: pandemic puts strange things in N.L. Halloween bags

Three-year-old Remy-Lee Martin sorts through his Halloween grab bag in Burlington, N.L., in a Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, handout photo. Boxes of KD and handfuls of loose mints are just some of the unorthodox treats that landed in kids' trick-or-treat bags in Newfoundland and Labrador this Halloween. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Stephanie Martin, *MANDATORY CREDIT*