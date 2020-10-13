Jury in N.B. murder trial hears audio recordings between police and shooting suspect

Matthew Vincent Raymond is escorted from Court of Queen's Bench in Fredericton on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. The jury in the Matthew Raymond murder trial in Fredericton is listening today to recordings police made of their conversations with Raymond in hospital after his arrest in August 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

FREDERICTON - Jurors in the Matthew Raymond murder trial are listening to audio recordings police took of their conversations with the suspect in hospital after his 2018 arrest.

Raymond is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.

The suspect is heard in the recordings talking about being shot by police and how he's aware he's being charged with murder.

When police try to direct the conversation toward the killings, Raymond says he wants to speak with his lawyer.

On Friday, the Crown and defence issued an agreed statement of fact that Raymond suffered from a mental disorder when he shot the victims.

The defence is trying to prove that he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.