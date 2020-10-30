Lobster dispute: RCMP release images of men near fish plant that burned to the ground

Yarmouth County RCMP have released photos, one is shown in this handout image, and video of persons of interest as they continue to investigate a suspicious fire that occurred at a fish plant in Middle West Pubnico, N.S. Near midnight on Oct. 16, RCMP responded to a building fire at a fish plant in Middle West Pubnico. The fish plant, which was unoccupied at the time, incurred significant damage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP *MANDATORY CREDIT *