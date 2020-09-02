A milestone in the construction of Kelowna’s tallest highrise will be celebrated next week.
The final concrete pour for the 36-storey East Tower of the One Water Street project will be marked with speeches and an update on construction progress and move-in plans, say developers North American Development Group and Kerkhoff Construction.
The invitation-only event is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 9.
The project at Water Street and Sunset Drive, across from Prospera Place, also includes the 29-storey West Tower.