After close to 15 years, West Kelowna’s Gadi Nussen has closed the retail location of his Silent Noise Jewellery store and moved his business online.
He operated Silent Noise for eight years in Orchard Park Shopping Centre and for six years in Pandosy Village.
During the shutdown in March, Nussen did the math and decided let his brick and mortar location go and move into ecommerce.
Nussen has revamped his website silentnoisejewellery.com and works out of his West Kelowna home, offering artisan handmade pieces from around the world in sterling silver and gold as well as sterling silver and semi-precious stones. Many of the pieces are one-of-kind, so people won’t see others wearing the same jewelry.
Silent Noise Jewellery has had a website for years for people to browse for jewelry; however, now customers can buy pieces online.
If they have any questions about an item such as measurements, they can call Nussen at 250-768-7984 or email silentnoisejewellery@gmail.com.
Nussen offers free shipping nationwide via Canada Post for purchases of $100 or more.
He can also meet people and delivery locally.
Stocking Stuffers for Seniors
Brighten a senior’s day by participating in London Drugs’ Stocking Stuffers for Seniors holiday donation drive.
The simple gesture of giving a gift could mean the world to seniors who are seeing increased isolation this holiday season due to COVID-19 protective protocols.
To support Stocking Stuffers for Seniors, visit any London until Dec. 16 and take a tag with a senior’s wish list from the tree. Bring the new and unwrapped items on the list to customer service at the London Drugs location where the tag was selected.
The gifts are then safely delivered to the seniors before Christmas.
Each London Drugs will have information posted next to the Stocking Stuffers for Seniors tree with information on how the participating care homes will be managing the gifts to keep their seniors safe. In many instances, donated gifts will be isolated for 72 hours prior to internal distribution to the seniors.
Popular gifts for seniors include books or magazines, blankets and throws, travel mugs, slippers or warm socks, candy or chocolate, board games or puzzles as well as warm clothing like gloves and scarves.
Last year the program provided gifts to more than 20,000 seniors across Western Canada.
On the Westside, you can find London Drugs at 2151 Louie Dr.
Key business awards
Find out who is being recognized as the best local businesses and community groups as the Greater Westside Board of Trade announces the winners of its Annual Key Business Awards Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. in an online video presentation and after-party to celebrate with the award winners. The Greater Westside Board of Trade has decided to make this event free to watch.
Register online at gwboardoftrade.com.
Small business month
November is Small Business Month and Small Business B.C. is working with WorkSafe BC to offer Free Education Month.
Free webinars include Early Stage Financing for Small Business, Violence Prevention in the Workplace, Marketing and Branding for Indigenous Businesses and Cybersecurity Advice to Protect Your Business.
For more information or to register, go online to smallbusinessbc.ca.
Health-care app
Sandi Kowalyshyn and Brangwen Mooney will be making a presentation on a new health-care app at a Greater Westside Board of Trade online Lunch and Learn Dec. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Babylon is a free healthcare app by Telus Health that lets people check symptoms, see a doctor and create a clinic record so they can take control of their health from the convenience of their smartphone.
Register for this free session online at gwboardoftrade.com/event-calendar
Festival of trees
Mission Hill Family Estate Winery will host its fourth annual Festival of Trees celebration Nov. 30 to Jan. 3. The holiday tradition raises funds for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and takes place in communities across British Columbia.
Because of COVID-19, this year’s celebration will move outdoors.
The Terrace, Mission Hill’s outdoor restaurant, will be transformed into a forest of brilliantly decorated trees.
Guided by one of the winery’s master sommeliers, small groups of up to six guests can explore the winery grounds while savouring festive treats such as roasted chestnuts and mulled wine.
As well, each week the winery will feature a different library vintage wine from Mission Hill’s Legacy Collection as part of the tour’s tastings. Tickets are $65 per person, with $5 from every tour going towards the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Buy your tickets online at missionhillwinery.com/event/festival-of-trees.
