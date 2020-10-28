Dutch Love is on its way to opening a cannabis store in Lake Country.
Council voted narrowly to approve a second legal cannabis store in the community, alongside Lake Country Cannabis.
A representative for Dutch Love, which is owned by The Donnelly Group out of Vancouver, told council they support Lake Country Cannabis, “stating we are in this together as the industry takes shape.”
The draft meeting minutes note Reid Ogdon appeared on behalf of Dutch Love (formerly known as Hobo). He said they are continuing to fight against the “grey market.”
An unlicensed store, All Nations Cannabis, continues to openly operate along Highway 97 on Okanagan Indian Band land.
Ogdon said they plan to support the Lake Country Food Bank as their local charitable organization.
The vote passed 4-3, with Mayor James Baker and councillors Bill Scarrow, Cara Reed and Jeremy Kozub in favour. Councillors Penny Gambell, Blair Ireland and Todd McKenzie were opposed.
District staff had recommended approving the store.
The application will now be forwarded to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for its consideration.
— The oz (okanaganz.com)