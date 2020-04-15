The dining room is closed right now due to COVID-19 regulations; however, the Okanagan Beach Club Bistro is offering takeout and delivery service along with liquor sales and delivery through its obcresort.ca website.
Ryan Hargreaves and his partners Chris Strong and Andrew Jacek signed a 10-year lease and have taken over Lake Okanagan Resort’s event centre, restaurant, pools, pool bar, tiki bar and part of the dock.
“The three of us are really excited to bring this place back to life because there’s no reason why it can’t succeed if you have the right service and quality,” said Hargreaves.
The Okanagan Beach Club is not associated with the accommodations or the gas bar.
Hargreaves can remember the resort being incredible when he was 10 or 12 years old and used to visit from Vancouver.
With a background in events, including a DJ service, photo booths, photography that caters to weddings and corporate events, Hargreaves would come out to the resort during the day last summer and wonder why there was nobody at the tiki bar, beach and beautiful dock.
Giving the resort a little TLC to fix it up and clean it up and bring back good food and drinks in a fun atmosphere is right up Hargreaves’ alley.
Hargreaves has partnered with Jacek, a chef from Edmonton who makes everything from scratch, to create fresh bright food for casual dining.
Strong, the front-end partner who owns the Strong Bartending a mobile bartending company in Alberta, will take care of the drinks, the cocktails and the bars, including fresh fruit drinks for the tiki bar on the beach.
There are also plans for a taco bar and a smoker.
Hargreaves will be running the events side and business marketing sales.
He know the resort has gotten a bad reputation over the last few years, but Hargreaves and his partners want to sink some money into it.
“There’s nowhere in the Okanagan that has a licence to serve booze on the beach, so we’re definitely going to take advantage of that,” he said.
As well, there is lots of space for weddings including a private beach that can hold up to 80 people.
While the resort name will remain Lake Okanagan Resort, Hargreaves and his partners will brand their assets the Okanagan Beach Club
“Beach clubs in the States are becoming a really big thing,” said Hargreaves.
Hargreaves said they are looking to cater to families, vacationers looking to have a good time and locals who are attracted by good food and service.
They will be encouraging boat traffic with 22 slips, plenty of room for people to come on their boat and enjoy a taco and a drink and hang out at the beach or pool.
Winery supports food bank
Grizzli Winery has pledged to donate 20% of all online and in-store purchases until May 10 to the Central Okanagan Food Bank to help the community during hardship as businesses close and employees are laid off.
As of last week, the Central Okanagan Food Bank said applications were up 25%.
To purchase wine online, go online to grizzliwinery.com/store.
Distillery waiting for licences
Mark Spurgeon, proprietor of Urban Distilleries which moved to the Westside in 2019, says he has been looking at how Urban Distilleries can join other distilleries making hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Urban Distllleries, however, is in a different space right now.
“We are closed, without licences. I have no employees and no equipment to run,” said Spurgeon, adding he would love to help. “I’ve been trying to explore avenues.”
Spurgeon said he is working hard to get Urban Distilleries open shortly.
The distillery’s licences were not transferred in time to the new owner in time, said Spurgeon, who is busy restructuring the company and trying to get in line for applications.
Wine fest tastings delayed
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the rescheduling of the Valley First Okanagan Spring Wine Tastings. The one-night event that allows guests to taste 200 B.C. wines under one roof at the Rotary Centre for the Arts had been set for May 2. It is now scheduled for June 12 from 7 to 10 p.m.
The Best of Varietal Awards and Reception set for April 30 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort as part of the Okanagan Spring Wine Festival has been cancelled and the wine competition has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For updates on the Spring Wine Festival, go online to thewinefestivals.com/events/.
Bottle depot ready to reopen
Boucherie Bottle Depot is reopening Thursday after taking some precautionary measure and steps to ensure the safety of its staff and customers.
During April, the depot will be open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed Sundays.
Wine trail event postponed to June
The Westside Wine Trail’s second annual Sip with Your Senses wine and garden event originally set for May 10 has been postponed until June 7.
The event allows visitors to enjoy complimentary tasting of featured wine at each winery and in keeping with the garden party theme, wineries will be giving away seeds to help people get a head start on their summer gardens.
Sip with Your Senses may be cancelled entirely as the local wineries continue to evaluate the COVID-19 situation.
In the meantime, members of the Westside Wine Trail continue to provide shipping and delivery deals. which can be found online at thewestsidewinetrail.com/socially-distant-member-offerings.
50% of Westside golf courses opening
Shannon Lake Golf Course is set to open today with precautions in place. At press time, Two Eagles Golf Club was not in a position to open.
Online help available for children
During this time of social distancing Class of West K is offering online sessions. If people want their child to talk with a counsellor or if they are struggling with behaviours at home, Class of West K is there to help.
They are also offering Behaviour Intervention and academic support to help children with their studies at home.
Call 250-808-3930 or email donna@classwestk.org for more information on how Class of West K can help.
Job openings can be posted for free
The Greater Westside Board of Trade is offering its members who are looking for workers the chance to post on its website for free at gwboardoftrade.com/jobs/.
BC Parks closed
BC Parks has closed the entire BC Parks system including all parks, protected areas, conservancies, recreation areas and ecological reserves in response to the call for increased action to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
All camping, including in the backcountry, is now banned until May 31.
Gasthaus opens for takeout
The Gasthaus Pub in Peachland is reopening for take-out Thursday. The restaurant will be open Wednesday to Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m.
Check out the take-out menu on the Gasthaus on the Lake Facebook page.
Divas and Diamonds postponed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Peachland Lions have postponed this year’s Divas and Diamonds Night from Saturday to April 17, 2021.
Wet Zone still open
The Wet Zone remains open and has introduced an online store for people’s pool and hot tub needs at wetzone.ca. The store has put in plexiglass shields at the customer service desk and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and can perform water testing.
Order from Bliss Kitchen
Bliss Kitchen at 1405 Stevens Road is now
offering weekly delivery. This week’s special, beef stroganoff on mashed potatoes, a loaf of multi-grain sourdough and an eight-inch chocolate raspberry cheesecake, serves four and is available for $75 picked up or $80 for delivery in West Kelowna or Peachland. Order in advance by calling 778-755-5801.
Spring fair postponed, too
The sixth annual Spring Fair, which was set for May 1 at the Westbank Lions Community Centre has been postponed until a later date.
Pet Expo delayed
The Okanagan Pet Expo, set to debut June 6-7 at the Kelowna Curling Club has been postponed to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New dates, once available, can be found online at okanaganpetexpo.com or on their Facebook page.
