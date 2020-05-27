As soon as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said it was OK to do so, Kelly O’Bryan’s restaurant on the Westside swung its doors wide open.
While some restaurants are taking their time in reopening their dining rooms, Kelly O’s was ready, waiting and wanting to open.
“We needed the revenue,” said Brad Shave, general manager.
Restaurants were allowed to reopen on May 19 as part of the province’s gradual restart plan after two months of shutdown due to COVID-19.
Restaurants had been limited to takeout and delivery since Henry ordered them closed on March 20.
Kelly O’Bryan’s remained open for take-out and delivery and cleaned the dining room from top to bottom while it was closed.
Shave kept a close eye on the daily updates from B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association and the B.C. Alliance of Beverage Licensees
When the BCRFA released its draft plan on restaurants reopening, it was much the same as Shave's blueprint.
“We had everything ready to go based on that,” he said, adding when WorkSafeBC came out with its guidelines, they basically matched the BCRFA's.
Kelly O’Bryan’s had staff meetings over the Victoria Day weekend and was ready to go on Tuesday.
“The response has been unbelievable,” said Shave. The restaurant is busier than it would normally be in the summer as people want to get out of the house.
Diners will notice some differences, which start with bright orange tape on the sidewalk outside the restaurant marking two metre lengths so people can social distance.
There is now a host or hostess at the door who will take the name and phone number of one person in every group that will be used for contact tracing if necessary.
Decals on the floor and tape on the bar help staff and guests maintain a proper distance from one another and there is sanitizer everywhere.
The menus are paper and are thrown out after use.
The restaurant has a dedicated sanitizer person, who spends their entire shift sanitizing washrooms, food surfaces, tills and lottery machines.
Table cleaning is now a three-step process that takes about seven minutes. First the table is cleaned, and then disinfectant is applied and has to sit for five minutes before the table is cleaned again.
Some tables have been removed and the remaining ones spread out to accommodate social distancing. The restaurants booths are five feet tall, so they were good.
There are 140 seats available on the patio.
Shave had thought about adding additional patio space in the parking lot, but with only one entrance and exit said it wasn’t feasible to social distance with customers coming in and service going out
The kitchen has a one-way flow, only three front of house staff are allowed in at any time and decals mark where they can stand. Kitchen staff wear masks.
Shave has hired back all the available previous staff and more.
All staff have to complete a health checklist when they come in, confirming they don’t have symptoms such as fever, chills, cough or sore throat.
There is a also a COVID-19 binder with information on everything the restaurant is doing and how to do it.