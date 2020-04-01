The Migrant Rights Network is demanding action in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak among a group of Mexican farm workers at Bylands Nurseries in West Kelowna.
“In order to avert a human rights crisis, we need swift action to ensure employers are providing adequate quarantine measures,” said Syed Hussan of the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change.
“This includes a monitoring and enforcement unit, real penalties for violating standards and a mechanism for workers to safely file complaints.”
Fourteen in a group of 75 temporary foreign and local workers at Bylands have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and the whole group is under 14-day mandatory quarantine at homes provided by Bylands on site.
Interior Health said the accommodations are good, the employer is providing all essentials and Bylands is being co-operative and doing everything right in this case.
The workers are linked to a group of foreign farm workers who arrived in Kelowna on March 12, two days before the federal government recommended voluntary 14-day quarantine for anyone entering Canada from another country and 13 days before the mandatory quarantine edict of March 25.
Thousands more foreign farm workers are expected to come into Canada this spring and summer as seasonal labour at agricultural operations across the country.
They are exempt from the COVID-inspired travel ban because they are considered essential to Canada’s food industry.
However, seasonal workers have to immediately go into 14-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival.
The Migrant Rights Network has sent a letter to the federal government demanding consultation and changes during the pandemic and beyond.
Some of the demands include enforceable requirements of employers to set up safe and adequate quarantine housing before workers arrive, enable quarantine with adequate health care and information in the worker’s language of choice and that workers be paid while in quarantine.
As well, workers should have access to a 24-hour telephone hotline and website to confidentially and anonymously make complaints about employer non-compliance.
The BC Fruit Growers’ Association has recommended its members pay workers who are in quarantine, but says the money should be considered an advance and deducted from future earnings.
The Migrant Rights Network is made up of 37 groups that represent foreign workers in Canada, including Radical Action with Migrants in Agriculture Okanagan.
Orchardists, wineries and nurseries in the Okanagan employ about 4,500 foreign farmer workers, mostly from Mexico and Jamaica, seasonally every year.