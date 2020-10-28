The Greater Westside Board of Trade has announced the finalists for its 2020 Key Business Awards.
The are:
Arts & Entertainment: Crossing Creek Community Theatre, Okanagan Indigenous Music & Art Society, Carl’s Flower Company
Community & Public Service: Dr. Shauna Palmer, West K Women of Influence
Entrepreneurial Spirit: Big Bear Innnovation Centre, Shift Power Yoga
Environmental Sustainability: A View to Remember B&B, EnviroMetal Towing
Home Based Business: Enlight Design, Vertical Edge Window Cleaning, YET Human Resources
Indigenous Business: Estate Group, Spirit of the Lake Gift Shop, Sylix Trail Gift Store & Gallery
Large Business: Boyd Autobody & Glass, Winmar Property, Norsteel Building Supply
New Business: Il Mercato, Lunch Queens, Summit Land Surveying
Platinum Service: Enviro Metal Towing, Vertical Edge Windows Cleaning, West Kelowna Integrative Health Centre
Small Business: Carl’s Flowers, Shift Power Yoga, Manchester Signs
Technology & Innovation: Big Bear Software, Blockadvise, Project Pi
Tourism & Hospitality: A View to Remember B&B, Courses at Shannon Lake, The Cove Lakeside Resort
The awards will be handed out Nov. 26 in an online ceremony.