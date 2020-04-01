in-person access to West Kelowna City Hall remains restricted until further notice. People are encouraged to conduct business by phone, email and online as much as possible.
The April 7 city council meeting remains on the schedule; however, in-person access is restricted. People can watch the meeting via webcast.
Public hearings scheduled for April have been cancelled and all West Kelowna city events for April have been postponed.
Peachland municipal hall closed, too
The District of Peachland office
remains closed to the public. Urgent in-person business is by appointment only.
The April 7 council meeting remains as scheduled; however, the public gallery is closed and the meeting will be available to the public only through webcasting.
Due to theft and vandalism, the public washroom at Todd Road has been closed and the washrooms at Swim Bay and the museums are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. only.
Delivery, takeout at Boston Pizza
Boston Pizza is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and offers free delivery and a 15% discount for pick up orders. You can order online at bostonpizza.com or phone in at 250-768-0707.
Book store closed until further notice
The Mad Hatter Book Store is temporarily closed until further notice. People looking for harder to find books can go to their online store at abebooks.com.
Bottle depot closing for two weeks
Boucherie Bottle Depot has closed for about two weeks. People can watch the Boucherie Bottle Depot Facebook page to get updates on when the business will re-open.
Curves closes temporarily
Curves Westbank, West Kelowna, Peachland has temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Check their Facebook page for online workouts and updates.
Stores now sell Girl Guide cookies
People can now buy Girl Guide cookies at Save-On Foods and Canadian Tire as well as London Drugs. The stores are lending a hand to the Girl Guides by distributing the chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookies as the girls’ door-to door sales were cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis. All money from cookie sales goes to Girl Guide programs.
City Furniture has online shopping
City Furniture and Appliances has temporarily closed its doors to its stores during the COVID-19 pandemic. The store will remain open online and will continue to serve people through cityfurniturecanada,com.
People can shop for appliances, electronics and home furnishing and sales associations will do their best to serve people by answering questions remotely through the store’s email and completing purchases over the phone and by email.
Shooz open online, offers free delivery
Shooz on 97 is closed but is working on getting online for sales to
assist customers and will offer free local delivery. Watch the Shooz on 97 Facebook page for updates.
Vitamin, supplements store offers delivery
Thrive Naturals is open and offers curbside as well as delivery service to West Kelowna and Kelowna.
Special store hours for health workers
London Drugs has announced dedicated shopping hours for frontline workers. Health care workers and first responders will have exclusive access to the store Monday to Saturday from 8-9 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Sunday.
The dedicated shopping hour is for first responders including firefighters, police officers, ambulance paramedics, active military personnel and frontline healthcare workers including hospital staff, care home staff, medical centre employees and pharmacists.
In order to gain entry in the store, first responders and health care workers will be asked to show Employer ID or credentials from their place of work.
Adventure park closed for now
Safari Ridge Adventure Park is closed until further notice. People can check their social media channels for updates about when the park will reopen.
Find Chopped Leaf on Skip the Dishes
The Chopped Leaf is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and closed Sunday.
The restaurant now offers family sized meals with contactless pick-up and free delivery through Skip the Dishes