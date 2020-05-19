The Victoria Day long weekend always marks the unofficial start to summer.
So, drink like it’s summer.
That means chilled and fresh white, rose and sparkling wines on the patio or deck and red wines with barbecued burgers or steak.
The 16 wines mentioned in this column fit the bill.
You’ll want to plan fair-weather outdoor sipping for today and Monday with the forecast to be mostly sunny and 19 C.
And you’ll likely be foul-weather drinking indoors Sunday as it rains.
*****
Bizou and Yukon are awesome, vineyard-protecting Great Pyrenees dogs at Okanagan Crush Pad in Summerland.
As such, the winery deemed the pair of giant white dogs deserved a line of wines named after them.
Bizou and Yukon guard the vineyards and keep the sheep in check that are utilized as lawnmowers and fertilizers between the rows of grape vines.
A dozen different labels depicting the dogs at work are rotated on the three wines, a white, a red and a rose.
That means some of the labels feature the dogs hanging out with winemaker Matt Dumayne, herding sheep and inviting beneficial insects into the vineyard.
The 12 labels were developed by public relations and design firm Town Hall Brands in Vancouver.
The 2019 white is called Savvy Gris ($22) because it’s a refreshing blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Gris aged in concrete tanks for added complexity and minerality.
The 2018 Savvy Franc ($24) is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot also aged in concrete to create a bright and approachable red.
The 2019 Pinkie Rose ($22) is classic pink with aromas and flavours of strawberry and cream.
Okanagan Crush Pad wants you to check out the Bizou and Yukon section at OkanaganCrushPad.com and follow the dogs on Instagram @bizouyukon.
The winery would also like you to snap a photo of your own dog with Bizou+Yukon wines and post it to social media with the hashtag #bizouyukon.
Okanagan Crush Pad is also the winery behind the Haywire, Narrative, Free Form and Gratitude labels.
*****
With the continuing COVID crisis keeping winery tasting rooms closed, Fort Berens Winery in Lillooet has taken to YouTube.
Every Friday at 5 p.m. on YouTube, tasting room manager Brett Cooper hosts a live virtual tasting.
Past tastings can be viewed anytime on Fort Berens’ YouTube channel.
In the tastings, Cooper has been spotlighting new releases such as the apple-lemon-and-vanilla nuanced 2019 Pinot Gris ($18.50), lush-and-honeyed 2019 Riesling ($18.50), the hardy crab-apple-and-cherry 2019 Rose ($18.50) and cherry-and-spice 2018 Pinot Noir ($26).
To taste along with Cooper, or anytime, for that matter, the wines can be purchased online at FortBerens.ca, at Save-On Foods grocery stores and select private liquor stores.
More virtual tasting
Speaking of turning to the internet for tastings, winemaker Andrew Etsell of Singletree, which has wineries in Naramata and Abbotsford, is hosting a virtual tasting Friday at 6:30 p.m.
It’s free to join, but you have to register at Zoom.us.
Estell will lead wine lovers through tastings of Singletree’s new releases, 2019 Siegerrebe ($17.30), 2019 Gruner Veltliner ($17.30), 2019 Rose ($19.50), 2019 Pinot Gris ($17.30), 2019 Viognier ($19.50), 2019 Sauvignon Blanc ($17.30) and 2017 Merlot ($26).
Wines can be purchased online at SingletreeWienry.com or be picked up at the winery by appointment.
*****
Richard ‘Dick’ Stewart, the patriarch of Quails’ Gate Winery in West Kelowna, passed away peacefully this week at the age of 94.
Kelowna born-and-bred Stewart bought Alison Ranch, the site of current-day Quails’ Gate, in 1956 and became an Okanagan pioneering grape grower.
He was a founding member and past president of the B.C. Grape Grower Association and B.C. Grape Marketing Board and sold grapes to Calona Wines in Kelowna and Ste-Michelle in Victoria.
When son, Ben, joined the company in 1989 they decided to use the grapes for their own newly-formed winery, Quails’ Gate.
Quails’ Gate was one of the first Okanagan wineries to embrace wine tourism with an on-site tasting room, shop and restaurant and has become one of the Valley’s premium.
Stewart’s name lives on with the Richard’s Block vineyard named after him and annual vintages of Richard’s Block Pinot Noir.
*****
With COVID travel bans, you can’t jet off to California.
But your palate can take flight to the Golden State by sipping Brewer-Clifton Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from the Santa Rita Hills appellation in Santa Barbara County.
The 2017 Chardonnay ($43) has aromas and flavours of lemon drop, ginger and sea salt.
Unlike some over-oaked Cali Chards, the Brewer-Clifton remains bright and elegant because the wine was aged in used oak barrels, which imparts buttery texture, but no overpowering wood.
The 2016 Pinot Noir ($44) also received neutral-oak treatment so the cherry, fig and white truffle aromas and flavours shine.
Both wines are stocked in the California section of B.C. government liquor stores.
*****
