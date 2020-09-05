While virtual medical and rehabilitation appointments seemed novel when COVID-19 first appeared, they’re now becoming a normal part of medicine
A review paper, co-authored by Brodie Sakakibara with the Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management has determined that virtual appointments, in the form of telerehabilitation, also work for people recovering from a stroke.
After a stroke, a client is provided with a therapy program to help re-gain loss of skills or motion — this can range from speech and memory, strength, balance and endurance. While not initially introduced for disease outbreaks, Sakakibara a UBC Okanagan assistant professor says research shows remote therapy can be effective during stroke recovery.
“Telerehabilitation has been promoted as a more efficient means of delivering rehabilitation services to stroke patients while also providing care options to those unable to attend conventional therapy,” said Sakakibara, a paper co-author. “These services can be provided to remote locations through information and communication technologies and can be accessed by patients in their homes.”
To learn how effective telerehabilitation can be, six different clinical trials — examining stroke telerehabilitation programs — were launched across Canada as part of a Heart and Stroke Foundation initiative. People recovering from a stroke were provided with interventions ranging from lifestyle coaching to memory, speech skills and physical-exercise training.
“Researchers from each of the six trials came together to write a review paper describing their experiences … and to report on the facilitators and barriers to the implementation of telerehab services within a research context,” said Sakakibara.
Sakakibara says the study authors determined there are important lessons learned from each of the six trials. Most notably, the efficacy and cost of telerehabilitation is similar to that of traditional face-to-face management. Patients mostly reported satisfaction with the telerehabilitation when therapists were trained appropriately, and when there was some social interaction.
And finally, since seniors are a key target group for stroke rehabilitation, the technology needs to be easy to use.
“The older adult of today, in terms of technology comfort and use, is different than the older adult of tomorrow,” Sakakibara said.
“While there might be some hesitation of current older adults using technology … the older adult of tomorrow likely is very comfortable using technology. This represents a large opportunity to develop and establish the telehealth/rehabilitation model of care.”
The paper was published recently in Telemedicine and e-Health.