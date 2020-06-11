Owners of a Kelowna development firm recognized as one of Canada's top employers hope their business practices serve as inspiration to other entrepreneurs.
Mission Group, with more than 70 employees, offers flexible work arrangements, has an open vacation policy, and prides itself on maintaining an inclusive workplace.
"We are always striving to innovate our HR policies and be bold and sometimes unconventional with our initiatives and workplace approaches," company CEO Randall Shier said in a release.
"That is how we will continue to not only grow but as we expand, ensure our employees always feel valued," he said.
Mission Group was the winner in the small and medium employers section of Canada's Top 100 Employers, a national competition.
Among other things, companies are evaluated on worker benefits, training and skills development, community involvement, physical workplace and employee communications.
The full list of winners is published each fall in a special supplement produced by the Globe and Mail newspaper.
Shier said he hoped recognition for Mission Group will encourage other businesses in Kelowna and the Okanagan to push for more innovative workplace and HR strategies.
The company's most notable recent projects include several downtown high-rises, either under construction or approved, and involvement in plans for a new downtown Kelowna campus for UBC Okanagan.