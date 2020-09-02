Doug Oggelsby of Oggelsby Wild Bird Photography in Peachland has come up with the idea of a virtual shopping spree featuring unique items from every Canadian province.
“Most people right now during COVID can’t do any travel. So I figured I would bring the stuff out here,” he said.
Oggelsby has contacted different wholesale outfits across Canada looking for items people in the Okanagan might want to buy.
Most of the items are bird-related, but the odd one, such as the potato soap from Prince Edward Island currently for sale is different.
Oggelsby tries to find unique items, including Nesting Grounds, a little booklet of poems and original paintings by Sarah Jane Conklin, who was born in Newfoundland and now lives in Nova Scotia, available for $10 plus tax.
Oggelsby sets up a wholesale deal and brings the items to the Okanagan, where he posts them for sale online on the Oggelsby Wild Bird Photography’s Facebook page and at wildbirdphotos-northamerica.ca.
After starting with Newfoundland and Labrador, Oggelsby has moved on to PEI offering potato soaps. He plans to feature a different province every month as he work his way across Canada.
While Oggelsby ships orders to customers in places such as Vancouver Island, he will deliver local orders wrapped in a gift bag.
He’s made deliveries from Vernon to Osoyoos.
Oggelsby Wild Bird Photography belongs to Oggelsby’s wife Patricia. Doug does some of the photography and helps with the marketing.
Pink bubbles
It’s pink bubbles time at Volcanic Hills Estate Winery as the winery has released its first Bubbly Rosé, made entirely from Pinot Noir grapes from the winery’s East Block of their Scharf Road vineyard. The grapes were hand-harvested and cropped low to maintain quality over quantity.
Two years ago Volcanic Hills did a bubbly Gewürztraminer which was a huge hit.
The winery uses a forced carbonation method to create the bubbles, which lets the fruitiness of the Pinot Noir stand out and avoids any unwanted flavours from a secondary fermentation.
Volcanic Hills’ affordable pink bubbles come in at just over $26 a bottle.
For more information, go online to volcanichillswinery.com.
Learn to play piano
The Children’s Piano-Arts Corner Studio (CPAC) is launching a COVID-19 oriented fall music-piano-arts education program in early September.
Students from four years old to seniors can explore the world of music through an individualized course of study.
CPAC offers studio in-person lessons adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols, as well as online distance learning.
The successful Twinkle Little Star early childhood program involves the active participation of an adult (parent or grandparent) to be routinely involved in the weekly lesson and practice encouragement process.
The Canadian Federation of Music Teachers Association has awarded Claudia Kargl, CPAC artist director, three times for her professional teaching excellence.
With many years of experience in music, the arts, piano performance and as a teacher, Kargl has a flair for originality and a passion for working with students.
The CPAC studio, with two top quality performance pianos and professional recording equipment, provides flexibility in learning.
Connect through childrenspiano-artscorner.com or call 250-768-1404 and embark on your music adventure.
Lunch and Learn
The Greater Westside Board of Trade is hosting an online Digital Transformation Technology Lunch and Learn ,Sept. 16 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Learn from John Leishman, one of Canada’s leading experts in digital transformation technology, a topic of particular relevance post-COVID19.
Digital transformation means taking advantage of innovations such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to facilitate remote working environments.
Leishman can also explain how businesses can save operating costs by 10 to 20% while getting the Canadian government to pay for their company’s digital transformation.
This presentation is useful for those wishing to extend their remote working capabilities or needing to save money on operating costs.
Leishman is a regular presenter on technology at the Accounting Symposium and an expert at assessing and implementing digital technology solutions for small, medium and large companies across many sectors.
Register online at gwboardoftrade.com/events-list. Open to members and non-members.
Contact tracing at theatres
As per the directive of Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, Landmark Cinemas has implemented contact tracing measures.
Landmark is encouraging all guests to purchase their tickets and reserve their seats for free online at landmarkcinemas.com or on the Atom Ticketing app.
People can review Landmark’s enhanced Health and Safety policies at landmarkcinemas.com/moviesarebettertogether.
The West Kelowna Encore Theatre remains temporarily closed; however, the West Kelowna Xtreme is open and showing first-run movies, including Tenet.
