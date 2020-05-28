J.K. Schmidt Jewellers has been on West Kelowna’s Main Street for 42 years and after closing briefly due to COVID-19, the family business is happy to be back open.
Everything started going crazy around March 21, said Krista Schmidt of J.K. Schmidt. “Everybody was saying ‘stay home, stay home.’ Business just dropped right off.”
They ended up closing the store and laying off the staff.
“I was so sad, it was the best staff,” said Krista.
During that time, people were being told millions were going to die from COVID-19.
“It was very, very scary,” said Krista.
Although the store was closed to the public, Krista said they still had customers’ jewelry and repairs, and were getting people texting and leaving voice mails wanting to pick up their items.
Some of the items were birthday gifts so the Schmidts accommodated customers by meeting them at the store.
The store remained closed for about three weeks with the Schmidts meeting customers as required until they decided they could safely open.
Although the store was open, the Schmidts didn’t promote the opening and left the open sign off.
They allowed customers who had been texting to come in two days a week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., one at a time.
They were able to sanitize thoroughly after each customer left.
After three weeks, they decided to turn on the open sign to let people know they were available and continued to limit how many people could enter the store two at a time.
“Everybody that was walking through the doors were so happy that they could come in a look around and actually touch things,” said Krista. “I think it was a really nice change from being at home.”
J.K. Schmidt is open four days a week now and Krista said grad is big right now with customers opting to add a personalized touch to jewelry from the store’s inventory with the business’s engraving machine.
As well, Krista said they are finding people who had a trip planned for a milestone birthday or event are looking to a piece of jewelry instead.
“Jewelry lasts forever,” she said.
Only Krista, her sister and her mom Lee Ann are working at the store currently, along with Luke, the store’s goldsmith, who is repairing, sizing rings and making custom items.
Krista said the decision to close the store temporarily was difficult. Although they weren’t ordered closed like beauty salons, they didn’t want to contribute to the spread of COVID-19.
It has been a careful reopening. The store has always used a lot of sanitizer because they’re handling personal items.
With jewelry, people get close and touch multiple things which have to be sanitized.
“Everyone’s being really great about it,” said Krista.
Despite the closure, Lee Ann said they have been able to pay the building mortgage payments and do what we love to do, help people.
While their suppliers in Ontario are just beginning to reopen, Krista said they store has plenty of inventory.
J.K. Schmidt jewelry is currently open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and plans to extend its hours beginning June 1.