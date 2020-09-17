Krystin Kempton, a partner with Nixon Wenger Lawyers, was confirmed to a second one-year term as president of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.
A board of returning and new directors was also confirmed for the 2020-21 year at the online annual general meeting, held Sept. 16.
“The Chamber’s roots go back to 1897 and our volunteer board of directors continues a rich legacy of promoting entrepreneurial spirit, community service and advocating for initiatives that allow businesses and the North Okanagan to flourish,” said Kempton in a statement.
“There’s no question that the COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for businesses and non-profits, including the chamber, and a priority for the board will be reviewing our strategic goals and ensuring the integrity of the organization so it can continue to work on behalf of its members.”
Elected to the board were Robin Cardew as vice president, Deb White as secretary-treasurer and directors Deanna Beaudoin, Jonathan Blais, Dudley Coulter, Scot Durward, Roger Lamoureux, Leif Lennie, Ryan Mackiewich, Michael Molnar, Aly Pain, Greg Stevens and Darrin Taylor.
Retiring from the board were Peter Kaz, Jayme McKillop and Diana Wilson.
The chamber also named Dan Proulx as its new general manager. Proulx has been involved with the chamber for five years. Since arriving in Vernon in 2009, he has particularly been involved with the Junior Chamber International and was recently elected vice-president for JCI Canada.