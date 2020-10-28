The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce handed out its annual Business Excellence Awards during an online gala Oct. 23. Awards were handed out in 12 categories.
Winners were:
Business of the Year: The Med
People’s Choice Award: Turning Points Collaborative Society
Small Business of the Year: Anna’s Vitamins Plus
New Business of the Year: Fill – Vernon’s Refill Store
Young Entrepreneur of the Year : Alysia Lor-Knill, Teassential
Businessperson of the Year: Tony Dyck, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery
Employer of the Year: Sproing Creative
Customer Service Award: Sterling Centre Remedy’s RX Pharmacy
Manufacturer of the Year: UnderGround Kombucha
Non-Profit Excellence Award: Social Planning Council North Okanagan
Community Leader of the Year: Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery
Innovator of the Year: The Med