The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce handed out its annual Business Excellence Awards during an online gala Oct. 23. Awards were handed out in 12 categories.

Winners were:

Business of the Year: The Med

People’s Choice Award: Turning Points Collaborative Society

Small Business of the Year: Anna’s Vitamins Plus

New Business of the Year: Fill – Vernon’s Refill Store

Young Entrepreneur of the Year : Alysia Lor-Knill, Teassential

Businessperson of the Year: Tony Dyck, Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery

Employer of the Year: Sproing Creative

Customer Service Award: Sterling Centre Remedy’s RX Pharmacy

Manufacturer of the Year: UnderGround Kombucha

Non-Profit Excellence Award: Social Planning Council North Okanagan

Community Leader of the Year: Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery

Innovator of the Year: The Med