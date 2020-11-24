After five years in the Snyatan shopping centre at 3608 Carrington Rd., Bliss Bakery has put its Westbank location on the market.
The store will remain open until the location is sold.
Darci Yeo, who owns and operates Bliss Bakery with her husband Barry, said the sale is strictly because of COVID-19.
“This year has proved to be a challenge for lots of businesses,” said Yeo.
Bliss had to close its locations in Peachland, Westside and Kelowna for two months during the initial wave of the coronavirus. They reduced their staff.
As well, they have seen a decline in their catering numbers as a result of COVID, which has meant a decrease in the production team staff.
Because Bliss is a family business, the Yeos, especially Barry, have been working many hours filling in.
With little to no time off, it’s a situation that isn’t sustainable.
“We are looking at this from a sanity and a time perspective,” she said. “We’re just stretched.”
When they looked at different options, they decided that of the three stores, Carrington would be the most suitable at this point to sell.
“It’s always done well,” said Yeo. “It’s just the world is changing and we need to make some adjustments so that we’re able to keep up with it. “
Along with good highway visibility, the Carrington Road location has a drive-thru option Bliss doesn’t currently use.
“Our concept isn’t set up for drive-thru and I don’t want to add on more complications to my life,” she said. “I’m trying to make things simpler.”
Although the Carrington Road location has been the slowest to bounce back, Yeo said there is plenty of opportunity there, especially with the new rental buildings going up as well as the new hotel.
The sale of the Carrington Road location includes all the equipment, leaseholds, furniture and patio.
“It’s all set up and ready to go,” said Yeo. “You just need to bring your concept and launch it.”
The Carrington Road location was just put up for sale last week and Yeo couldn’t speculate when the location would change hands, but confirmed the store would remain open in the meantime.
“Obviously we’re sad about it,” said Yeo about the sale. “It’s not the ideal situation but we’re trying to make sure that we’re doing the right things for the organization as a whole.”
Bliss also has locations on Beach Avenue in Peachland and Ellis Street in Kelowna.