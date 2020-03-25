Girl guides are not letting the COVID-19 pandemic get in the way of cookie sales.
The famous boxes of fundraiser cookies are usually sold by guides door to door or in person in front of busy stores.
With both those options off limits in these times of quarantines, isolation and social distancing, the Girl Guides are getting some help from London Drugs.
The chain of 82 stores, with locations in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon, is selling the cookies now on behalf of the Girl Guides for $5 a box.
Since 1927, girl guides have been going door to door selling cookies to support the organization’s wide range of programs for girls and young women in their communities, said Girl Guides B.C. commissioner Diamond Isinger.
“With physical distancing being so critical in Canada right now, we know door-to-door and public sales are not an option at this time and we need to get creative.”
Before London Drugs came to the rescue, 12,000 unsold boxes of Girl Guide cookies were stuck at people’s homes.
The proceeds of all sales of the cookies goes directly to the Girl Guides. London Drugs is simply providing a safe distribution network.