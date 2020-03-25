West Kelowna, the Central Okanagan regional district, Peachland and the Central Okanagan School District have closed playgrounds.
West Kelowna’s sports fields, tennis and pickle ball courts also remain closed until further notice; however parks and trails remain open with reminders to use social distancing.
Peachland is also asking the public not to use public benches, picnic tables and other hardscape surfaces.
Two Eagles Golf Course is closed to the public.
Shannon Lake Golf Course is closed until further notice.
The COIVD-19 pandemic is causing more stores to close as people are urged to stay at home.
EB Games Canada has closed its stores; however, people can order online at EBGames.ca.
Winners, HomeSense and Mark’s have closed.
Home Depot remains open with reduced hours, now closing at 6 p.m.
London Drugs stores will be open only to seniors and people with disabilities from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday to Friday and will closed weekdays at 9 p.m.
For now, it will be regular store hours on the weekends. London Drugs has set up a dedicated resource to help seniors on a one-on-one basis. Caregivers and family members can email SupportSeniors@LondonDrugs.com if they know of a family member who might be isolated and in desperate need of any essential items or medications.
Value Village retail locations are closed until April 6.
Home Hardware in West Kelowna has introduced no-touch shopping. Customers can order online at homehardware.ca and drive to the store when contacted. Call the store from the parking lot and staff will place the items in their trunk.
The Westside Canadian Tire store is open with reduced hours, now 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the auto centre is closed.
Byland’s Garden Centre has closed to the public until the end of March, but will be processing orders by phone or email which can be picked up outside the store.
TD Bank has closed some branches during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the branch at 501 – 2330 Highway 97 is open with limited hours — Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed Sunday.
Residents who missed getting an Okanagan Regional Library card to access materials online before branches closed can register for a ecard at orl.bc.ca/using-the-library/E-card-station. New member signup only.
Personal service establishments such as barbershops, nail estheticians, health spas and tattoo shops are closed by order of the provincial health officer.
Dr. Bonnie Henry also ordered restaurants to close to dine-in guests and move to take-out and delivery service only.
The order has seen some restaurants close entirely, including Wings West Kelowna, the Lost Horn Mediterranean Grill, Blu Saffron Bistro, 19 Okanagan Grill at Two Eagles Golf Course and Courses at Shannon Lake Golf Course
Other restaurants have adapted to pickup and delivery.
Kelly O'Bryan's is offering discounts for curbside pick-up or delivery noon to 8 p.m People can also add singles of beer ,coolers and ciders to their order.
Il Mercato Social Kitchen offers takeout and delivery from 4 to 8 p.m. and can also deliver wine with orders.
Bamboo Chopsticks, Kojo Sushi, Original Joe’s, Everest Indian and Nepalese Restaurant, Ginza Sushi, Sammy J's Grill and Bar, West Sakura Teriyaki, Mr. Mozzarella Pizza and Wings and Murray’s Pizza offer pickup and delivery.
Pizzamoreh offers a drive-thru pickup window for takeout or delivery on dispatchninja.com. People can also order alcoholic beverages with their meal.
Bliss Bakery has closed its Peachland and Carrington locations, but its kitchen on Stevens Road remains open for take-out, including bread and desserts, frozen soups and entrees
According to the Peachland Chamber of Commerce, Ship’s Ahoy , Dragon Lotus, A & W and Subway offer take out. Peachland Sushi , Basil Leaf and Murray’s Pizza offer take-out and delivery. All other Peachland restaurants are closed.