Specialty Bakery is doing brisk business at its new retail location in the Westbank Hub Centre that opened just last week.
The store brings in fresh baked goods from its Kelowna bakery, including rye breads, sourdough, dinner buns, breads, hamburger and hotdog buns and gluten free products.
There are also cakes and cheesecakes ready to take away, bars, sausage rolls, pot pies and squares. The bakery also offers fresh baked doughnuts, including their top seller, the Kelownut.
Based on the popular Cronut, the Kelownut is half croissant and half doughnut with the centre filled with Bavarian cream and topped with a glaze.
People like to pick up the Kelownut from the Kelowna Specialty Bakery on the way to the airport to take with them on the plane.
Specialty Bakery was founded in 1983 and has two locations in Kelowna.
Specialty Bakery is located at 306 – 3550 Carrington Rd., across from Canadian Tire. The store is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Plant-based market right idea at right time
The idea for Jennifer Laforge’s plant-based market had been brewing for two years.
“I need it so somebody else must need it,” she said.
Fork Plant-Based Market recently opened at 2437 Main St. in West Kelowna.
Laforge eats plant-based food first and foremost for her health, but it also aligns with her moral and environmental values
As someone who eats plant based, Laforge said she would go far and wide for food.
Fork’s offerings include a hot deli bar, baked goods, vegan alternatives, perogies and pantry staples.
Laforge has tried to get as many of the local plant-based foods as possible. Because she’s done trade shows and farmers markets she knows a lot of the vendors, tasted their products and knows what people like.
She has also taken some suggestions.
Laforge is also part of owner of the business next door, Flavors Kitchen, which makes gourmet perogies from scratch using as much locally sourced ingredients as possible.
Flavors is not a retail location; however, people can buy vegan perogies from Flavors at Fork.
She sells the perogies frozen or each day she has a perogy feature people can take home hot for lunch or dinner.
Her top selling perogies are nacho mac and cheese and vegan truffle mushroom.
Laforge’s other top sellers are her stuffed cookies she makes in house, with flavours such as apple pie snicker doodle, blueberry basil stuffed oatmeal cookie and the peanut butter truffle stuffed chocolate chip.
Fork has been open just over a week and Laforge said the community has already been a big supporter of her new business.
Fork is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Business Awards show online this year
Find out who among the recently-announced 2020 Greater Westside Board of Trade Key Business Award finalists will be named winners at the Awards Video Presentation and Zoom After Party Nov. 26 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Tickets cost $25 per person or $100 for groups of five.
The board of trade asks people to enter the address of the physical location where they will be watching the presentation.
Register online at gwboardoftrade.com/
events-list/#!event/2020/11/26/2020-key-business-awards-video-presentation.
Fireside jazz
See local talent on an international scale as Grizzli Winery opens its redesigned fireside lounge for its Fireside Jazz series with Anna Jacyszyn and Loni Moger Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Guests can take in Jacyszyn’s sultry jazz vocals and treat themselves to creations by Chef Drew Roper paired with a flight of hand-selected wines.
Basic tickets start at $10 and include access to the fireside lounge and live music performance; however, guests can chose to add a tasting flight of red and white wines or a taster menu paired with wine.
Jacyszyn, who now lives in Kelowna, once lived in Shanghai, China, and has been invited to perform at international events including the FIFA World and European Cups, the Monaco and Shanghai Grand Prix, Ryder Cup and Shanghai Jazz Festival.
Get tickets online at exploretock.com/grizzliwinery/event/205323/fireside-jazz-w-anna-jacyszyn.
Jacyszyn will also perform at the Grizzli lounge Dec. 12.
Barb Aguiar’s business column appears every two weeks in the Westside Weekly. Call 250-768-0129 or email westsidebusiness@telus.net.