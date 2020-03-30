Winemaker Sandy Leier likes nothing better than kicking back with a glass of her Sandhill 2019 Rose and not dwelling on COVID-19.
“At this time, I think we all deserve a distraction,” she said, “and sipping a 2019 new-release wine is a great distraction. The 2019 Rose has been my go-to this week, for sure, because it makes me feel like summer is coming.”
The wave of new-vintage wines is usually a big deal in the Okanagan because the wine industry is so important here and drinkers love getting their hands on something fresh and new.
But the novel coronavirus pandemic has overshadowed everything, including the launch parties, special tastings and winery publicity that marks the spring release of new-vintage whites and roses.
The current releases are wines made from grapes harvested in the fall of 2019.
Because they are whites and roses that are meant to be enjoyed right away, without aging in oak barrels, they can be bottled and released shortly after fermentation.
As such, spring is the perfect time to launch these lighter wines for warmer-weather drinking.
Sandhill had to cancel its rose launch party because of the pandemic.
But, proof that even a pandemic can’t keep a good wine down, the 2019 Rose is an instant hit.
“The first 800 cases we released sold out in four days because there was pent-up demand,” said Leier.
“The previous 2018 vintage had been sold out since August, so people were waiting in anticipation.”
Another 3,000 cases of the 2019 Rose are being bottled and released now.
What makes this pink blend of the juice of Gamay Noir, Merlot and Sangiovese grapes so sought-after?
The coral colour is so alluring, it’s reasonably priced at $20 a bottle and it’s delicious with aromas and flavours of strawberry, cherry, peach and pink grapefruit, according to Leier.
While Sandhill is a Kelowna-based winery, the grapes for the rose came from vineyards in the South Okanagan.
Sandhill will next release four 2019 whites: Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and Pinot Blanc.
All tasting bars at Okanagan wineries have been closed because of the coronavirus, but Sandhill’s shop on Richter Street in Kelowna’s North End is still open with physical distancing in mind.
There’s also the option of pre-ordering wine and picking it up curbside at the winery or ordering online and having it shipped for free to your home.
That’s what most Okanagan wineries have adjusted to. CedarCreek in Kelowna, Mission Hill in West Kelowna and Road 13 in Oliver have had to close their tasting rooms, but are taking phone-in orders for curbside pickup or will ship any size of order — even just one bottle — to your home.
Almost every winery is waiving regular shipping fees.
CedarCreek’s Home Block Restaurant is closed to dine-in customers but open for phone-in orders for pickup daily from noon to 7 p.m.
The 45 wineries in the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association are urging consumers to keep buying and drinking local wines as a way to continue to support family-run, small businesses. Culmina, Kismet, Lariana, Rust, Squeezed and Tinhorn, among others, are touting online sales with free delivery options.
The Naramata Bench Wineries Association has launched a Staying Home campaign touting phone or online ordering with curbside pickup or drive-thru options, or free shipping.
There are more than 30 wineries on the Naramata Bench, including Bench 1775, Hillside, La Frenz, Poplar Grove, Nichol, Roche, Singletree and Upper Bench.
Upper Bench is also a creamery, so you can order cheeses along with wines.
Vanessa Vineyards in Cawston is taking online ordering and free shipping a step further.
It kicked off a campaign donating the proceeds to provide 100 meals for the Meals on Wheels program in the Lower Similkameen, which delivers food to seniors three times a week.
In addition, Vanessa will also donate to provide two more meals for every six-bottle order customers make online.