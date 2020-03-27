As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds, local wineries have had to adapt their services quickly as people are told to stay home and self-isolate.
As of March 24, all wineries have discontinued tastings and some, such as Mount Boucherie Estate, Beaumont, Volcanic Hills, Frind and Rollingdale wineries, have closed their wine shops.
Others such as Mission Hill, the Hatch, Off the Grid, Little Straw, Indigenous World and Grizzli have left their wine shops open with limited hours.
Kalala winery’s wine shop is open for club members and by appointment for pickup.
A number of wineries are offering free local delivery of their wines, some with a minimum order.
Quails’ Gate Winery has been looking at new ways to provide services to the community as everyone is hunkering down and keeping their social distance.
Their wine shop remains open for retail sales only and offers curb side pickup and free local delivery for online orders.
While the Old Vines Restaurant is closed for dining in, the restaurant is offering three-course family style meals with a choice of appetizer, main course and dessert with optional wine
add-ons .
Maggie Peek with Quails’ Gate said business was a little slow initially Friday as the service had just started, but quadrupled both Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s giving families the chance to sit down around the table and be together and enjoy a really special meal together at a very affordable price while still supporting our community and our staff and our business as a whole,” said Peek.
The service supports suppliers and growers in the region, provides jobs for the staff as much as possible and offers the community wholesome, locally-sourced food.
The meals are a bit of luxury at an affordable price with menu items people probably wouldn’t cook for themselves at home, said Peek.
The three-course boxed meals are available for two people at $49 or four people at $89.
While wine sales are down at the winery, Peek said sales are doing well at other locations with people buying Quails’ Gate wines from wine stores, B.C. Liquor stores, private beer and wine stores and online.
“We've seen some great orders coming in over the weekend as well as people joining our wine club,” she said.
Ciao Bella, a small family-run Italian-style winery on the Westside, has closed its wine shop and is concentrating on the vineyard
and wine-making to give a bit of time to see how the COVID-19 pandemic is developing.
“Having family in Italy has given us a close-up perspective,” said Roberto Fiume, owner of the small family winery.
Fiume said so far no members of his family in Italy have died of COVID-19, but their lives have definitely been interrupted as they watch the devastation and lives lost first-hand.
Ciao Bella has lost wine sales as restaurants and private liquor stores have closed.
Fiume is coming up with a plan to provide existing customers with the opportunity to purchase wine and offering a pickup and possibly a delivery service.
In the meantime, Fiume has been getting questions about pruning so he has posted a video to the winery’s Facebook page to help people care for their own vines.