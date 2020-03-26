Trying times call for innovative solutions.
Rather than close up shop and send everyone home, which is what most businesses are doing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Next Level Window Cleaning of Kelowna has stepped it up.
“We emailed all our past clients and everyone we know to let them know we’re still open for business,” said owner Brandon Gawdun.
“And rather than just do the typical special offer, we decided for every window cleaning booked in March we would donate $29 to the B.C. Schizophrenia Society, because mental health is so important.”
To comply with social distancing and the fact people don’t want outsiders in their homes right now, Next Level has suspended all indoor window cleaning.
“But we can certainly do all our regular outdoor services like exterior window washing, gutter cleaning, moss treatments (on roofs), pressure washing and soft wash,” said Gawdun.
“And it’s been going very well. I have two crews of two guys each out right now, which is the same as I had last year in March. Hiring is going ahead to add two more crews next month.”
Next Level follows all WorkSafeBC and Canadian Centre for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Payment can be arranged by phone or email when you book an appointment at LiveNextLevel.ca so window cleaners can simply arrive and do the work without having to knock on your door.
Demand for house washing and deck cleaning with pressure washing and soft wash has gone up with the pandemic.
The solution used in such washes is hot water, detergent and bleach — a cleaning and disinfecting that kills all viruses, including the novel coronavirus.
“We’ve actually pivoted with our soft wash truck to offer not just residential washes, but washes for grocery stores and pharmacies that want outdoor washes,” said Gawdun.
A soft wash or pressure wash typically costs $300 to $350, outdoor window cleaning averages $200 to $250, moss treatment usually runs $500 and gutter cleaning costs $200.
“With people spending more time at home and controlling what they can control, window cleaning has really come to the forefront,” said Gawdun.
“It’s part of having a calm, healthy, clean home that promotes feeling good and good mental health.”
That puts a lot of onus on window cleaning, along with the indoor cleaning, decluttering and organizing people may be doing with more time on their hands at home during COVID-19 isolation.
“I’m optimistic if we come together as a community and follow all government protocols quickly and strictly, as tough as they may be, we can overcome this rough time together and enjoy a beautiful Okanagan summer on the other side of it,” said Gawdun.
“This too shall pass. Stay positive my friends.”