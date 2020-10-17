The Naramata Bench’s geography was shaped by the last ice age.
Aboriginal people have called it home for millennia.
On the site that is now Hillside Winery at 1350 Naramata Rd., the pioneer Riddle family planted an apricot orchard in the early 1990s, Czech immigrants Bohumir and Vera Klokocka established vineyards in 1984 and then Hillside became one of the province’s first farmgate wineries in 1989.
That’s a lot of history and Hillside has captured it in its new Heritage Series of six wines.
“It’s a homage to our history and our land,” said Hillside winemaker Kathy Malone.
“The Heritage Series wines showcase the nuanced flavours and elegant styles of the Naramata Bench. Each tells a story and expresses a sense of place.”
The 2019 Heritage Viognier ($28) is made of grapes from Gjoa’s Vineyard just across the road from the winery.
A nectarine-and-vanilla profile makes the 2019 Heritage Pinot Gris ($28) special.
The 2019 Heritage Gewurz-traminer ($21) is classic of the varietal with an off-dry expression of grapefruit and lychee.
Fresh, light and juicy with notes of raspberry and spice is the best way to describe the 2018 Heritage Pinot Noir ($30).
Blackberry-and-violet aromas and flavours dominate the elegant 2017 Heritage Cabernet Franc, which is available only to Hillside Wine Club members.
A plum-and-dark-chocolate profile makes the 2018 Heritage Merlot-Malbec ($26) an inspired blend.
Fireside sips
Fireside wine tasting is one of the new experiences created as Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna redesigned its wine shop and tasting bar.
Sit down in front of the fireplace and sample four wines with paired cheeses.
The half-hour of cosiness costs $16 per person and is available Friday through Sunday from 3-6 p.m.
Reserve at GrizzliWinery.com.
The winery also offers two tasting options at the bar, the classic for $10 and the grand for $12, which includes icewine.
The revamp of Grizzli’s wine shop includes more space for an art gallery and additional displays of items for sale from local artisans, including hand-carved charcuterie boards, chocolates, jams, jellies and preserves, cheeses, crackers, tableware and wine and home accessories.
Boxes and baskets
Because of COVID-19, the BC Wine, Cider and Spirits Festival isn’t able to put on its regular, crowded events.
So, it has developed a monthly subscription box and gift basket program to get drinks to consumers and help beverage makers generate revenue.
The $150 subscription box includes six bottles, one each
of white wine, red wine, rose or sparkling wine, beer, cider and liquor.
Orders are being taken now for the first box featuring wines from Nighthawk in Okanagan Falls, cider from BX Press in Vernon and liquor from Taynton Bay Spirits in Invermere.
It will be shipped out Nov. 16.
Subscriptions require a six or 12-month commitment.
The festival has also curated four different gift baskets, one
for each wine, craft beer, craft cider and spirits, priced at $80 per basket.
Place an order at BCWineFestival.com.
Guest chefs
Naramata Inn has created a series of fall culinary events to showcase the talents of inn chef Ned Bell and guest chefs and products from local farmers, fishers, cheesemakers, wineries and distilleries.
On Oct. 23, Scott Jaeger from The Bear Tree in Burnaby and winner of Vancouver Magazine’s 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award will join Bell to cook for a Guest Chef Dinner.
The Harvest Wine Dinner featuring wines from Roche, Lightening Rock and Orofino is Oct. 30.
Bella and the Beast(s) on Nov. 6 is so named because it will showcase Bella’s sparkling wines and ingredients from its farm.
Another Guest Chef Dinner on Nov. 13 will see Mike Robbins from AnnaLena in Vancouver drop in.
Lesser known wines will be paired with the menu Nov. 20 at the Meet the Misfits Wine Dinner.
The third Guest Chef Dinner of the season on Nov. 27 will see Bell joined by Derek Grey of Cawston’s Row Fourteen.
The holiday season kicks off Dec. 4 with Here Comes the Big Guy, a reference to Santa’s appearance and a large-format bottles of wine paired feast.
Reserve at NaramataInn.com.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover. Email: smacnaull@nowmediagroup.ca.