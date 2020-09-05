It’s been a summer of fresh starts at Penticton’s Time, McWatters Collection and Evolve wineries.
Of course, as there is every year, there are new releases of wines, but there’s also a new winemaker and new owners.
The three brands used to be owned by Harry McWatters, who was known as the grandfather of B.C. wine for his contributions to the industry over a 51-year career.
After McWatters passed away last year, the three wineries fell into creditor protection and were purchased for $5.8 million by Ron and Shelley Mayert of Abbotsford, who made their money with businesses such as Petcurean Pet Nutrition, Old Yale Brewing and Napa Vineyard Inn.
The Mayerts have kept McWatter’s daughters, Christa-Lee and Darrien, on as general manager and operations manager, respectively.
After winemakers Graham Pierce and Nadine Allander left for Kitsch Winery in Kelowna and Terravista Vineyards on the Naramata Bench, respectively, Lynzee Schatz, formerly of Okanagan Crush Pad in Summerland, was appointed winemaker.
“Our goal is to build from the unforgettable legacy started by my dad and our entire family,” said Christa-Lee.
“We are lucky to have found owners that share the same vision and passion for B.C. wine.”
The new owners plan to buy vineyards so the three wineries have their own grapes rather than relying solely on contract grapegrowers.
The Time, McWatter’s Collection and Evolve wineries are located in the refurbished former PenMar movie theatres building in downtown Penticton, which includes production facilities in the back and restaurant with patio, tasting bar and wine shop out front.
Six of the brands’ new releases of note are: the Evolve Effervescence white sparkling ($20), 2017 McWatters red Meritage ($35), 2018 Time white Meritage ($25), t2018 Viognier ($23), 2016 Time Syrah ($35) and the 2017 Fourth Dimension ($35), a blend of four red varieties, Merlot, Syrah, Cabernet Franc and Cabernet Sauvignon.
Rose for Labour Day
Go ahead, drink rose this Labour Day weekend, next week, next month and year-round.
Just as it is now OK to wear white after Labour Day, it’s encouraged to drink pink no matter what the calendar says.
Because of its colour and lightness, rose previously wasn’t taken too seriously and tended to be confined to patio sipping in the summer.
But rose’s popularity as a standalone drink and food-friendly wine means it’s being invited to events, occasions and dinners in the fall, winter and spring.
Four international roses that fit the bill are:
La Petite Perriere Pinot Noir Rose 2019 ($19), a pale pink beauty from France’s Loire Valley that has aromas and flavours of raspberry and grenadine
Lobetia Rosado from Spain ($15) is made from Grenacha grapes and has a profile of cherry, watermelon and vanilla
Wolfberger Rose Brut sparkling ($25) from the Alsace region of France close to the German border is a cremant, the name given to bubbly in France made in the traditional method of Champagne, but outside the Champagne jurisdiction. The Wolfberger has aromas and flavours of strawberry, tangerine and freshly-baked
croissant.
Living Coral Sparkling Rose ($20) from Italy comes in a coral-coloured bottle, of course, and partial proceeds from sales support organizations preserving coral reefs, which tend to be pink-tinged. This wine is sweet, low in alcohol at 8.5% and serves up a bouquet and taste of peach and nectarine.
All of these roses are imported to B.C. by Vancouver-based Renaissance Wine Merchants and are sold at government and private liquor stores in the Okanagan.
For specific store details, email Renaissance’s Interior sales representative Cat Noer at CatCoWineAgency@gmail.com
Winner in London
Oliver’s C.C. Jentsch Cellars has come back from the International Wine & Spirits Competition in London, England, with a mitt full of medals.
The plum-and-black-pepper 2016 Syrah ($32) was awarded gold.
“We’re especially proud of the Syrah and the 95 points (out of 100) it scored at the competition,” said owner Christopher Jentsch.
The Syrah and other award winners were all crafted by winemaker Amber Pratt with the help of consulting winemaker Matt Dumayne of Okanagan Crush Pad in Summerland.
Earning silver were the 2016 Small Lot Merlot ($36), 2016 Small Lot Cabernet Franc ($50), 2016 The Chase red blend ($22), and 2016 Small Lot Cabernet Sauvignon ($50).
The 2016 Small Lot Malbec ($50) picked up bronze.
Steve MacNaull is an Okanagan wine lover. Email: steve.macnaull@ok.bc.ca