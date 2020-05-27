As B.C. is carefully restarting its economy, the West Kelowna Wine Trail is reopening after being closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Times and dates are subject to change.
Quails’ Gate is executing plans to reopen with adjusted operations and has implemented extensive health and safety precautions through the estate for both guests and staff. The winery officially starts tastings today. Tastings will be by appointment, but walk-in guests will accommodated where space permits.
Old Vines restaurant also opens today at a reduced capacity and recommends guests book ahead, but will accommodate walk-ins as space permits. Old Vines is continuing with its OVR-to-go program as well. Guests can order on-line and pick up at the restaurant for at-home dining.
Quails’ Gate has added additional tables on its harvest gathering site, the grassed area at the base of the estate overlooking the lake, where guests can purchase a bottle of wine from the wine shop and enjoy it at these tables.
The winery has suspended tours for the 2020.
Grizzli Winery’s wine tasting bar has reopened with limited guest capacity. Hand sanitizer is available and encouraged for guest use. Precautions include a requirement for all servers to wear gloves, every bottle is fitted with a wine pourer for contactless serving, every pour is served in a different glass and the wine glasses are sanitized in a commercial dishwasher with regular temperature checks.
Indigenous World Winery is open for tastings from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Red Fox Club restaurant at Indigenous World opens Thursday with safety protocols in place and will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. Reservations recommended. Payment by credit and debit only. No cash.
Mission Hill Winery is looking to re-open for tastings June 1 by appointment only. The Terrace Restaurant also opens June 1 and is available by reservation only. People can go online to missionhillwinery.com to make an appointment for wine tasting or a reservation for the Terrace restaurant.
The Hatch is offering limited socially distant wine tastings outdoors.
Ciao Bella Winery’s wine shop and picnic area are set to reopen Thursday. They will open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
Appointments are strongly recommended as drop-ins cannot be guaranteed a timely tasting.
There is a maximum of six people in the wines shop at one time. All must be from the same group or family. The point of sale has a Plexiglas shield in place.
Guests must stay two metres apart in both the wine shop and picnic area.
Tastings may be held outside under one of the tents. The winery will set up barrels and table top. Hand sanitizer is available as guests arrive and leave.
The wine shop is available Monday through Wednesday by appointment only by calling 778-754-3443 and email info@ciaobellawinery.com.
Ciao Bella will continue to do curbside pick-up and also free local delivery on minimum three bottles with free shipping out of the Central Okanagan with a minimum six bottles.
Kalala Winery is hoping to be open for tastings by the end of the month. The winery is waiting on some safety equipment including Plexiglas shields and decals to arrive before it opens. As soon as the equipment is installed, the winery will open for tastings. People can keep an eye on Kalala’s social media for updates.
Off the Grid opens for tastings for groups of six or less June 1. The picnic area and food truck will also be open. Book you wine tasting or picnic table and wine online at offthegridorganicwinery.com.
Little Straw Vineyards will be open for tastings starting June 5. Tastings will be available from noon to 6 p.m. Fridays, Saturday and Sundays in June and will be adjusted as necessary for July and August. The Barrel Top Grill will not be opening this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beaumont Estate Winery will be opening their tasting room June 1.
Volcanic Hills is looking to reopen for tastings the first week of June. They are waiting for their safety barriers to arrive this week and once installed, tastings will be available.
Blu Saffron Bistro is planning on opening June 10. The bistro will be open Wednesday to Sunday with the kitchen open from noon-7 p.m.
Truck 59 cidery is looking at opening for tastings Thursday. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and open until at least 5 p.m. on weekends.
Rollingdale Winery is planning to reopen for tastings June 1. Hours are anticipated to be noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
Frind Estate Winery is open from noon to 6 p.m. for socially-distanced tastings in its lakefront tasting room with separated tasting bars, minimal touch wine service and contactless payment.
Mount Boucherie Winery did not return our call.